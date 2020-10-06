Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple speakers and 5G, and how it all ties into the coming Apple Event.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Speaker Speculation and 5G School

2:33 PM Oct. 6th, 2020 | 00:23:33

