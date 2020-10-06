Apple has stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from third-parties that rival its own products, Bloomberg News reported. It comes ahead of the expected launch of new audio products in the near future.

Apple Not Selling Third-Party Earphones and Speakers

Amongst the products removed from physical and online retail stores are those from Sonos, Bose, and Logitech. Apple stated that the move is part of regular changes to the products it sells. It means now that the company is offering only AirPods, AirPods Pro headphones, alongside thsoe made by its Beats subsidiary. Meanwhile, the only smart spakers it sells are its own HomePod and Beats Pill+ and a conference-room speaker from Pioneer that connects with an iPhone but does not directly compete with any Apple products.