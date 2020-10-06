Apple (finally) announced the date of what is expected to be the launch event for the iPhone 12. Called ‘Hi, Speed,’ it will take place on October 13 from Apple Park.

iPhone 12 Event on October 13

It is expected that at least some of the new models unveiled will be 5G enabled, and the event’s title reflects that. As with other recent events, October’s will be held virtually, not an in-person, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, after the removal of third-party audio products from Apple’s shelves, I wonder if new headphones and/or an updated HomePod will be announced.