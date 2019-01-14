USB-C, Quick Tips, Cool Stuff, and a CES 2019 Wrap Up – Mac Geek Gab 744

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Back from CES 2019, Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun have a few thoughts to share. Then it’s on to answering your questions, this time with a focus on things that used to work… and stopped. Press play, listen, and learn!

CES USB-C Mac Geek Gab 744
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 744: USB-C, Quick Tips, Cool Stuff, and a CES 2019 Wrap Up

7:35 PM Jan. 14th, 2019 | 01:25:06

Back from CES 2019, Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun have a few thoughts to share. Then it’s on to answering your questions, this time with a focus on things that used to work… and stopped. Press play, listen, and learn!

Sponsors

SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs. Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post! 

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software. 25 Years and it still doesn’t suck!

SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s new solution Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »

The Mac Observer's CES 2019 coverage sponsored by:

  • TextExpander
  • Bombich Software
  • Other World Computing
  • CES
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account