Back from CES 2019, Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun have a few thoughts to share. Then it’s on to answering your questions, this time with a focus on things that used to work… and stopped. Press play, listen, and learn!
MGG 744: USB-C, Quick Tips, Cool Stuff, and a CES 2019 Wrap Up
Back from CES 2019, Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun have a few thoughts to share. Then it’s on to answering your questions, this time with a focus on things that used to work… and stopped. Press play, listen, and learn!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs. Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software. 25 Years and it still doesn’t suck!
SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s new solution Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 744 for Monday, January 14, 2019
- 00:01:38 CES Wrapup from John and Dave
- CES 2019 Sponsors: TextExpander, Carbon Copy Cloner, OWC @ MacSales.com
- 8K Televisions
- 5G Bandwidth
- AI Technology
- Monitoring Systems
- Ultrahaptics
- 00:19:25 SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs. Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
- 00:21:27 Scott-QT-Managing iOS Safari Tabs
- 00:24:47 feedback@macgeekgab.com
- 00:25:21 Todd-QT-Search by Mail Sender
- 00:26:27 Rich-QT-Contacts Notes Aren’t Shared
- 00:27:26 Keith-QT-Use TV Remote with Apple TV
- 00:31:57 Rob-742-One USB-C Cable to Rule Them All
- 00:37:19 SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s new solution Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.
- 00:40:23 Paul-CSF-Loopback 2
- 00:43:41 Olly-CSF-ASUSTOR NAS
- 00:46:35 David-743-CSF-Handbrake Batch
- 00:51:25 Michael-USB Multiport Adapter
- 00:58:49 Les-Sites Stopped Remembering Me
- 01:06:16 SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software <https://www.barebones.com/>
- 01:08:19 Kirit-Copy and Paste stopped working
- 01:13:56 Jeff-App Cleaners?
- 01:16:21 Ken-Restart iPhone XR & No Buzz Messages
- 01:22:23 MGG 744 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network