Carbon Copy Cloner developer – and APFS guru! – Mike Bombich joins John and Dave this week to talk APFS, backups, upgrades, and more. Listen as your two favorite geeks become your three favorite geeks, sharing everything they know plus some cool stuff found to kick it up a notch into the new year.
MGG 796: Dissecting APFS and macOS Catalina with Mike Bombich
Carbon Copy Cloner developer – and APFS guru! – Mike Bombich joins John and Dave this week to talk APFS, backups, upgrades, and more. Listen as your two favorite geeks become your three favorite geeks, sharing everything they know plus some cool stuff found to kick it...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 796 for Monday, January 6, 2020
- CES 2020 Sponsors: iMazing, Other World Computing, TextExpander, Carbon Copy Cloner
- 00:02:00 Mike Bombich from Bombich Software and Carbon Copy Cloner
- 00:03:58 Graham-APFS Snapshots and Calculating Used Disk Space
- 00:19:29 Keith-QT-Tell Carbon Copy Cloner to sleep displays while running
#!/bin/zsh
pmset displaysleepnow
-
- 00:23:48 SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
- 00:25:40 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:27:40 Catalina Volume Groups
- 00:40:25 Can I delete my Data volume accidentally?
- 00:43:21 Andrew-HFS+ vs. APFS for external SSDs
- 00:51:46 Andrew-How to avoid Bit Rot and Corruption?
- 00:58:17 Gary-Performing a speed audit on my Mac?
- In kernel panics, look at Extensions in Backtrace
- Geekbench
- Black Magic Disk Speed Test
- 01:10:20 Encryption and Clones
- 01:13:28 CSF-Lockly Fingerprint/Code door locks and Tapplock Fingerprint padlocks
- 01:16:28 CSF-Smart Oil Gauge
- 01:20:34 MGG 796 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network