Thursdays with Bob bring Dr Mac by to chat with Kelly about his favorite new iPad accessory, and the accessory that brought it into his life.
Download: MP3 Version
Thursdays with Bob: iPad Keyboards – TMO Daily Observations 2021-04-22
Thursdays with Bob bring Dr Mac by to chat with Kelly about his favorite new iPad accessory, and the accessory that brought it into his life.
Sponsors
Upstart is the fast and easy online-only way to pay off debt. Use more than your credit score and get a personal loan of up to fifty thousand dollars by going to Upstart.com/TDO today!