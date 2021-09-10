Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and the latest in the Apple v Epic lawsuit.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday and Epic Updates
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and the latest in the Apple v Epic lawsuit.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Germany Secretly Purchased NSO Group Spyware ‘Pegasus’
- Detecting Pegasus Spyware with iMazing
- Security Researchers are Fed Up With Apple’s Bug Bounty Program
- Epic v Apple: Judge Rules Apple Can’t Stop Developers From Adding Payment Links
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed