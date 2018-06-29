Review: Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 Headphones

I previously wrote how Optoma just came out with an update to their line of sport headphones. The company sent me a pair of NuForce BE Sport4 headphones to review. Overall I’m pleased with their performance.

Specs

IPX5 water and perspiration resistance tailored for sports.

6mm graphene driver membrane for Hi-Res sound quality.

Support AAC and aptX decoding.

A long battery life up to 10 hours, no need to recharge for one week when exercising one hour daily.

Quick charge design for playing 2 hours of music after charging for just 15 minutes.

Aluminum CNC cavity for precision angles, easy wearing, and excellent hand feel.

Patented SpinFit TwinBlade® 360° double-layer ear-tips for perfect ear canal fit.

Strengthened earphone cable using DuPont Kevlar bulletproof fiber enhances tensile strength for sports.

Interior hook front cavity tube design for optimal fit and comfort.

A wide variety of ear supports and ear tips, diving suit material cases, and mountaineering hooks for personalized matching.

Magnetic button design for each wearing on the neck.

Built-in microphone for taking incoming calls and activating voice assistants.

My Experience

The headphones have a premium look and feel that will match your iPhone. They come in Silver White and Grayish Blue, and are made of aluminum and plastic. They’re magnetic so you can wear them around your neck like a necklace when you’re not using them.

The buds are curved slightly inward to help them fit in your ears better. Since they are rated IPX5, you don’t have to worry about getting them sweaty while working out. When it comes to water, the rating of 5 means they can protect against dripping water, splashing, spraying, and water jets.

When it comes to sound quality, I was pretty happy with them. Unless you’re a sound engineer or audiophile (which I am not) sound can get subjective. I listened to a wide variety of music with these and the levels sounded good to me. There wasn’t any kind of distortion even when I played songs with a lot of bass and sub-bass. The headphones have a 6mm graphene driver membrane for sound, along with Qualcomm’s aptX audio and AAC support.

I was impressed with the battery life. The spec sheet says they can get up to 10 hours of battery life, and with heavy use I got about 7-8 hours. It supports quick charge, and 15 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours of battery life.

So what does all of that get you? You can pick up a pair of the Sport4 headphones on Amazon for US$79. If AirPods are too expensive for you, I recommend Optoma NuForce headphones. They also have a built-in microphone for taking calls and using Siri.

