The packaging around the new Apple Watch SE is trypically slick, and now pretty thin. That’s becuase there is no plug for the wall included – you just get the puck-like charger on a USB-A cable.

Apple Watch SE Unboxing

As you can see, the wathch itself and the strap come in seperate boxes which is then wrapped into one.

I know lots of people get annoyed when Apple doesn’t include all the chargers in all the boxes. However, most people have extra ones lying around if needed, and in-wall USB ports are becoming much more common. The absense of a charger significnatly reduces the amount of packaging required.

[Apple Watch SE Review: High-Quality, Fitness-Focused Wearable For a Hard to Ignore Price]