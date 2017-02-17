How does Apple’s HomePod Siri voice control stack up? We pitted it against Alexa on an Amazon Echo and Google Assistant on a Google Home, and you might be surprised how they compare.
Apple's HomePod Tech Specs - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-31
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to run through the HomePod’s tech specs and see how they compare to Amazon Echo and Google Home.
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison
After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.