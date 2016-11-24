Beer, cars, and Macs could all cost more soon thanks to a tariff Donald Trump is imposing on imported aluminum and steel.
New Yorker Pokes Fun at Donald Trump with Google Arts & Culture App
The New Yorker underscores how popular the museum art face comparison feature is in the Google Arts & Culture app with a clever political cartoon.
Tim Cook on Trump's Charlottesville Response: Hate is a Cancer
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a strong stance on the recent Nazi and white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, and Donald Trump’s response, saying “Hate is a cancer.”
Tim Cook on Trump's Apple Factories Statement: Let's Talk About Something Else
Ask Tim Cook about Donald Trump saying three Apple factories are going to be built in the United States and you’ll get an answer, but not to that question.
Trump Claims 3 Apple Manufacturing Plants Will Come to U.S.
President Trump claims in an interview that three Apple manufacturing plants will be built in the United States. Apple declined to comment, although Foxconn is reportedly considering Wisconsin as a plant location.
America's Smartest Business Leaders Think Trump Is Wrong on Paris Accord
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Disney’s Bob Iger, are just three top executives who have condemned the decision.
Apple, Other Tech Companies Aren't Openly Opposing Trump's Second Travel Ban
The second targeted travel ban to come from the White House has been temporarily blocked, but this time the fight didn’t include support from Apple, Google, Microsoft, or Facebook. They weren’t, however, alone in skipping out on signing the brief opposing the ban because less than half the companies that signed the previous brief participated in this one.
Laurene Powell Jobs Meets with Donald Trump to Discuss Education and Immigration
Laurene Powell Jobs—billionaire, philanthropist, widow of Steve Jobs, and mega-donor to Hillary Clinton’s Super PAC—met with President Donald Trump this week. White House spokesperson Sean Spicer confirmed the meeting Wednesday, and a spokesperson for Ms. Powell Jobs said the two discussed education and immigration.
Apple and Silicon Valley Struggle to Navigate Trump's Waters
In the weeks since his inauguration, there has been much discussion about President Trump’s relationship with the media. Rightly so. Media is not alone in feeling the affects of the chaotic political climate that we are currently experiencing. The ramifications are also clear in tech, where companies have struggled with balancing politics and business, even as the two intersect one another like never before.
Tim Cook Speaks at University of Glasgow for an Hour (Video)
Tim Cook spoke to the students of the University of Glasgow this week. The hour long event included questions from faculty and students alike. Topics included President Trump’s travel bans on seven muslim-majority countries, the reach of the App Store, the environment, wealth inequality, education, balancing work and life, technology interacting with our bodies, Apple Watch, idealism, Steve Jobs’s influence over Apple today, styluses, and more. The video was posted by a student. The audio quality is poor, but the rules for the event precluded “dedicated recording equipment.” To that end, this video was recorded entirely on an iPhone 7 in the hands of a student 50-70 feet from Mr. Cook, and is stunningly good considering. In addition, note how quiet and respectful this audience of 800-plus students is.
Apple Among 97 Companies in Filing Against Trump's Immigration Ban
The White House immigration executive order has faced harsh criticism and now it faces even more opposition now that 97 companies, including Apple, have filed an amicus brief with the Federal Courts. The document, which leaked last week, is harshly critical of Mr. Trump’s order and says immigrants are an important part of our society and economy.
Federal Court Blocks Part of Trump's Immigration Executive Order
The controversial executive order blocking immigrants and refugees from seven middle eastern countries from entering the United States has been partially shut down. A Federal Court Judge granted a temporary restraining order stopping the government from refusing entry for people with valid immigrant visas, but didn’t address the fate of refugees or tourists.
Trump Reportedly Drafts Executive Order Targeting Visas Used by Apple and Other Techs
The White House has reportedly drafted an executive order that would target visas used by Apple and other tech companies. According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration wants to change the rules for temporary worker visas known as H-1B, L-1, E-2 and B1. Those rules changes would affect the ways several American companies recruit skilled workers overseas.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Trump's Muslim Ban 'Is Not a Policy We Support'
Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees Saturday that President Trump’s Muslim ban, “is not a policy we support.” Echoing his many previous comments on diversity, Mr. Cook said, “Apple would not exist without immigration.”
How To Watch The Inauguration on Apple TV and Online
The Presidential inauguration kicks off on Friday, January 20. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Many websites and news outlets will be live streaming it, and you won’t need a cable subscription to watch it. You can view it on virtually any device—Android, Web, iOS and Windows will all be supported.
Al Gore Meets with Donald Trump: 4 Things They Might Have Discussed
Politics and technology may have intersected yet again on Monday, as former U.S. Vice President and current Apple board member Al Gore met with President-Elect Donald Trump. Mr. Gore acknowledged the meeting outside of Trump Tower, but here are four topics most likely to have been on the agenda.
Donald Trump's Latest Pipe Dream: Bring Apple's Manufacturing to the US
Donald Trump thinks it’s time for Apple to start manufacturing its products in the United States, and told CEO Tim Cook as much. Mr. Trump said Mr. Cook called him, and that he wants to give companies like Apple big tax breaks and remove industry regulations to get new factories in the country. That’s a pretty big dream considering the U.S. hasn’t ever had the production capacity to meet Apple’s needs.