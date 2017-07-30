If you don’t want anyone messing with certain System Preferences options, hide ’em! In this Quick Tip, we’re going to tell you how to do this on your own Mac—or even on someone else’s. If you have to do tech support for your family members, this could be sanity-saving.
macOS: Configuring Time Limits for Your Kid's Mac
If you’re a parent who doesn’t want your child on his Mac at all hours of the night, then Parental Controls are your friend. With this built-in feature, you can set daily time limits or a bedtime and lock your kid out of his own computer after the time has elapsed! We’re sorry for this Quick Tip, kids.
Open Letter by Apple Shareholders Asks For More iOS Parental Controls [Update]
Apple tends not to be influenced by activist shareholders, but perhaps this is an issue that can strike interest in the company’s leadership
PSA: You Can't Use Face ID For Family iOS Purchases
Even though you can use Touch ID for it, Face ID doesn’t work. Apple likely did this on purpose though.
iOS: How to Prevent Your Child from Disabling Find My Friends
In case tracking your kid’s device at all times is necessary, this is how you’ll prevent anything being changed or disabled.
Backups vs. iCloud vs. Time Machine – Mac Geek Gab 668
Ever wonder how to test an external battery? Ever want to enforce parental controls from afar? Ever wonder just how different Time Machine and iCloud are from normal backups? Well, your two favorite geeks discuss all this and a LOT more in today’s episode. Press play and enjoy!