Photos has a nifty little feature that’ll let you edit an image in Photoshop, say, and have the changes reflected in its library, no importing or exporting required! In today’s Quick Tip, we’ll cover all of the details—including a big ol’ caveat that you’ve gotta know.
macOS: Reduce PDF File Size in Preview
This Quick Tip is about a little-known feature of Preview that’ll let you shrink the file size of large PDFs, so you could use this when you’re bumping up against uploading limitations, for example. Come read about how to do it (and why you should pay attention to how your file looks afterward!).
macOS: How to Delete Old Versions of Files
As a follow-up to last week’s Quick Tip on restoring versions of files, today Melissa Holt is answering a reader’s question about how to delete those old versions. So if you need to, say, remove that one version of a TextEdit document with all those nasty words about your boss, you can do just that!
macOS: Using "Restore a Copy"
This Quick Tip of the day is about restoring file versions. The fact that you can go back to earlier saved documents is great, but what if you don’t want to replace the one you’re working on when you revert to an old version? Melissa Holt’s got the scoop in this article!
macOS: View and Grab GIF Frames with the Preview App
Did you know you could use Preview to view a GIF’s separate frames? You can use this method to save a frame as a separate image. Preview is the most common method to view GIFs and watch them animate, but you can go a step further and capture frames. This tip comes courtesy of The Mac Observer’s Jeff Gamet.
macOS: Use Preview Inspector To Look At Photo Metadata
Exif data is something every photographer is familiar with. It contains all of the information about your photo, like camera model, aperture, focal length and more. With Preview, a built in app on macOS, you can quickly view the exif data of any photo you choose.
Rotting Apples: macOS Sierra PDF Bugs Get Worse in 10.12.2
PDF-related bugs have plagued macOS Sierra since its release last year, causing headaches for both users and developers. But while major bugs are nothing new for Apple’s operating system, developers are sounding a troubling alarm: things are getting even worse with the latest 10.12.2 update.
Preview: How to Create Encrypted PDFs
If you need to send a PDF with sensitive information on it through email, then encrypt it first! Please? OK, so calling someone to give him a password isn’t the most convenient thing on earth, but it’s better than having your data compromised. Especially if said data is your social security number. Come on in to read Melissa Holt’s Quick Tip on how to protect your PDFs!
OS X Preview: Clipping Out Backgrounds Using Instant Alpha
Today’s Quick Tip is on how to use Preview’s Instant Alpha tool, so if you’ve got an image on a colored background, for example, you can clip that baby right out. Better-looking graphics with no Photoshop required? We love it.