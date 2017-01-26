macOS: Setting Up Custom Reminders

Setting up custom reminders on your Mac is simple, and it’ll help you configure notifications that happen (for example) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, or ones that occur on the first weekend day of the month. We’ll tell you how to use this great feature in today’s Quick Tip!

This tip comes from Reddit, where user pralux found a handy shortcut. If you use the Reminders app on macOS, there is a way to automatically format reminders with the date and time. This saves you several clicks by doing it manually. Here’s how to do it.

.Dr. Mac realized recently that he rarely forgets things and Siri is responsible. Siri never forgets… And since the good doctor is rarely far from his iPhone, iPad, or Mac, he thinks of Siri as his backup memory….

All right, maybe you feel dumb talking to your Mac, so you don’t use macOS Sierra’s version of Siri. Melissa Holt feels awkward about it too, but for using content-aware reminders, she’ll make an exception. Wanna get reminded in an hour to respond to a certain email? You can do just that, and we’ll tell you how!