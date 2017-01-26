Dr. Mac says there are several reasons the Reminders app on macOS, iOS, and watchOS is the near-perfect assistant to his ever aging wetware. Read this week’s Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves to find out why.
Use Reminders to set Multiple HomePod Timers
You can only set one timer at a time on the HomePod. But there is a workaround.
Use Reminders on Macs, iPhones, and iPads to Remember Anything
When Dr. Mac needs to remember something, he merely asks Siri (on his Mac, iPhone, or Apple Watch) to remind him of that thing at a specific time and date or place. He says he rarely forgets stuff anymore with this almost foolproof system.
macOS: Setting Up Custom Reminders
Setting up custom reminders on your Mac is simple, and it’ll help you configure notifications that happen (for example) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, or ones that occur on the first weekend day of the month. We’ll tell you how to use this great feature in today’s Quick Tip!
Our Favorite Mail, Calendar, and Reminders Alternatives - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-20
Jeff Butts and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to share their favorite iPhone, iPad, and Mac third party app alternatives for Apple’s Mail, Calendar, and Reminders apps.
iOS: Mass Delete All Reminders in a List
It’s not nearly as hard as it sounds, and a little spring cleaning never hurt anybody.
macOS: Automatically Format Reminders With Date And Time
This tip comes from Reddit, where user pralux found a handy shortcut. If you use the Reminders app on macOS, there is a way to automatically format reminders with the date and time. This saves you several clicks by doing it manually. Here’s how to do it.
Reminders and Why Siri Rocks 'Em
.Dr. Mac realized recently that he rarely forgets things and Siri is responsible. Siri never forgets… And since the good doctor is rarely far from his iPhone, iPad, or Mac, he thinks of Siri as his backup memory….
Use Slack Remind to Remind Yourself, Colleagues, or Delay Action on a Message
Slack offers a Remind feature that can help keep things from slipping through the cracks. You might not have noticed it, however, so Bryan Chaffin wants to show you how to use it to remind yourself, your colleagues, or even delay action on a message.
macOS Sierra: Using Content-Aware Reminders
All right, maybe you feel dumb talking to your Mac, so you don’t use macOS Sierra’s version of Siri. Melissa Holt feels awkward about it too, but for using content-aware reminders, she’ll make an exception. Wanna get reminded in an hour to respond to a certain email? You can do just that, and we’ll tell you how!