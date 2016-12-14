Apple says it’s ending iTunes Store support for the first generation Apple TV because of security changes coming on May 25th.
Microsoft Officially Drops Office for Mac 2011 Support
It’s official and right on schedule: Microsoft is no longer offering any support for Office for Mac 2011.
macOS: Use Terminal to Send Help Viewer to the Back
The Mac’s Help Viewer window always floats on top of other apps, unless you know Melissa Holt’s trick for making it behave.
Let's Ring the Death Knell for Printed Manuals
We don’t need no stinkin’ manuals!
Apple Support Forums Down, Possibly for Update
Apple’s support forums are down. The company didn’t specify what it was doing, but the graphic put in place of the forums says, “We are busy updating Apple Support Communities for you and will be back shortly.” [Update: the forums are back up.]
Apple Support App for iPhone, iPad Comes to US App Store
The Apple Support app for the iPhone and iPad is now available in the U.S. App Store, making it easier for Apple product users to schedule Genius Bar appointments and get other help. The app lists all of the Apple products registered to you, offers tips and suggestions, schedule repair appointments, schedule support calls, and more. The app is a free download at the App Store and in addition to helping you out it’s a shocking reminder for how may Apple products we’re buying.