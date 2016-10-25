YouTube TV is a good-looking, national, nicely priced TV subscription service, with only a few minor limitations. And now the app is available for Apple TV. John investigates.
How to Sign Up for Apple's tvOS Public Betas
Apple makes it easy to sign up for public betas, separately, on macOS, iOS, and tvOS. John shows how to do it for tvOS.
Apple Says Meltdown Was Patched in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2, with No Measurable Impact to Speed
Note that in both cases, Apple referred to its updates as “mitigations,” rather than “patches,” likely because of the complexity of the problems involved and the fundamental ways in which they affect how operating systems do their jobs.
macOS High Sierra: How and Why to Set Up iCloud Content Caching
Apple recommends that you set up content caching on a Mac that has a wired Ethernet connection. You can do it over Wi-Fi, but performance may be affected.
Bob LeVitus: Don't Be in a Rush to Upgrade Your Mac or iPhone
As much as you might want to try its shiny new features, you should never rush to install a new version of an operating system on any device you expect to use today.
Apple Quickly Moves Developer Seeds of .1 Updates for macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, Xcode
All of the releases come just a few days after the release of the .0 releases of those operating systems.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Developer Beta 6 (15J5360b)
Along with iOS 11 beta 6, macOS High Sierra beta 6, and watchOS 4 beta 6, Apple released tvOS 11 developer beta 6 (15J5360b) on Monday.
tvOS Simulator Hack Backs Up 4K Apple TV Reports
There’s more evidence suggesting a 4K-capable Apple TV is in the works thanks to the efforts of developer Steve Troughton-Smith.
Apple Seeds 5th Developer Beta of tvOS 10.2.2
It’s a maintenance release, and registered developers can download the beta through the tvOS Software Update mechanism.
Apple Seeds Third Developer Beta of tvOS 10.2.2
It’s a maintenance release, and registered developers can download the beta through the tvOS Software Update mechanism.
Every Apple Software Announcement at WWDC
There were at least 11 software-related announcements during Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC).
Apple Seeds First Developer Releases of iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, tvOS 10.2.2
In addition to a new developer release of Sierra, Apple also seeded developer releases of iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, tvOS 10.2.2. All three releases are most likely going to be bug releases, and they come just one day after final versions of their predecessors.
Apple Pushes 5th Developer Beta for tvOS 10.2.1
Apple released tvOS 10.2.1 beta 5, build 14W585, Thursday. There are no patch notes for the release, but at this stage of the development cycle Apple is most likely focused on squashing bugs.
Universal Search on Apple TV Expands, Plus Crackle, Filmstruck, and Freeform
The fourth generation Apple TV gets several improvements today. The universal search function now includes Spike, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. Plus, Apple’s TV app now supports the Crackle, Filmstruck and Freeform apps. These apps are supported across multiple devices.
Apple Releases tvOS 10.2 with Watch Anywhere Video Rental Support
Along with iOS 10.3, Apple released tvOS 10.2 on Monday. The update for the fourth generation Apple TV added support for renting an iTunes movie on one device and watching it on another.
Apple Patches 8 Security Flaws in Apple TV with tvOS 10.1.1
Apple released tvOS 10.1.1 for Apple TV (4th Generation) on Monday. Apple’s general release notes specify only that, “This update includes general performance and stability improvements.” The Security Content document for the update details eight security flaws that were patched.
Apple TV Apps Are About to get More Compelling Thanks to Less Restrictive File Sizes
Apple just raised the cap on Apple TV app sizes from 200MB up to 4GB, bringing them in line with iPhone and iPad apps. Apple told developers the change lets them give users a better overall experience. For end users, that means more immersive apps and potentially a step towards a 4K Apple TV.
This List Proves Apple (Still) Hasn't Accomplished Much in 2016 [Update]
Few people were thinking 2016 has been a great year for Apple, but…well, look at this list of things Apple released in 2016. There’s just
13 14 items on it, now that AirPods have shipped. That’s still depressing. Worse, Bryan Chaffin argues, it’s boring.
Apple Starts Activating Single Sign-On for Apple TV Beta Users
Apple TV’s promised single sing-on feature is finally starting to roll out tvOS 10.1 and 10.2 developer beta users. Single sign-on isn’t available to the public yet, but the fact that developers have it means the official release isn’t too far off.
tvOS 10.0.1 Update Improves Security, Skips Single Sign-on
When Apple released macOS Sierra 10.12.1 and iOS 10.1 on Monday it also slipped tvOS 10.0.1 out, too. The update is available for the fourth generation Apple TV, and offers security and bug fixes, but doesn’t give us iOS 10’s promised single sign-on feature.