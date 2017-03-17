HomePod pre-orders in the United States are still available for delivery this Friday, February 9th. No kidding.
Britain's Home Secretary Pushes for Encryption Back Door
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd says it’s time for technology companies to give law enforcement a way to decrypt private communications because terrorists shouldn’t have a way to secretly chat. Her comments come in the wake of a terrorist attack in London where five people were killed.
Apple Recruits UK Students With Music Ambassador Program
Apple has started an Apple Music Ambassador program this week to enlist the help of college students. In exchange for promoting Apple Music, students receive perks based on how many people they can sign up.