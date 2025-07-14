Apple Stores in Minnesota: Complete Guide with Hours, Services & Contact Info

Minnesota has four official Apple Stores, each offering hands-on access to Apple devices, Genius Bar support, trade-ins, and Today at Apple sessions. Whether you’re in Bloomington, Roseville, Minnetonka, or Edina, we provide everything you need from store addresses, hours, phone numbers, service offerings, and links.
Table of contents
List of Apple Stores in Minnesota
Apple Mall of America (Bloomington)
- Address: 114 West Market, Bloomington, MN 55425
- Phone: (952) 229‑5630
- Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple workshops
Apple Rosedale Center (Roseville)
- Address: 1595 Highway 36 W, Space 500, Roseville, MN 55113
- Phone: (763) 656‑5010
- Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple
Apple Ridgedale Center (Minnetonka)
- Address: 12531 Wayzata Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55305
- Phone: (952) 486‑4861
- Hours: Mon–Thu 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fri–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple programs
Apple Southdale Center (Edina)
- Address: 1560 Southdale Center, Edina, MN 55435
- Phone: (952) 656‑0140
- Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple sessions
Tips for Visiting an Apple Store
- Book Genius Bar appointments early, especially for repairs or technical support. Walk-ins may be available at some locations.
- Check trade‑in eligibility online before visiting. Instant credit is available in-store.
- Use the Apple Store app to reserve shopping sessions and streamline the pickup process.
- Arrive early for product launches or workshops (“Today at Apple”) to secure a spot.
- Plan for parking and traffic, especially at mall-based locations during weekends and holidays.
Frequently Asked Questions
Four, located in Bloomington, Edina, Minnetonka, and Roseville.
Yes—all four locations provide Genius Bar services by appointment.
No—currently Apple locations in Minnesota are limited to the Twin Cities metro area.
Minnesota’s Apple Stores offer accessible support and services across four strategically located locations. Bookmark this guide and your nearest store page to stay updated. Apple may adjust hours or services, so it’s smart to check before visiting!