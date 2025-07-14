Apple Stores in Minnesota: Complete Guide with Hours, Services & Contact Info

Minnesota has four official Apple Stores, each offering hands-on access to Apple devices, Genius Bar support, trade-ins, and Today at Apple sessions. Whether you’re in Bloomington, Roseville, Minnetonka, or Edina, we provide everything you need from store addresses, hours, phone numbers, service offerings, and links.

List of Apple Stores in Minnesota

Address: 114 West Market, Bloomington, MN 55425

114 West Market, Bloomington, MN 55425 Phone: (952) 229‑5630

(952) 229‑5630 Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple workshops

Address: 1595 Highway 36 W, Space 500, Roseville, MN 55113

1595 Highway 36 W, Space 500, Roseville, MN 55113 Phone: (763) 656‑5010

(763) 656‑5010 Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple

Address: 12531 Wayzata Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55305

12531 Wayzata Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55305 Phone: (952) 486‑4861

(952) 486‑4861 Hours: Mon–Thu 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fri–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Mon–Thu 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fri–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple programs

Address: 1560 Southdale Center, Edina, MN 55435

1560 Southdale Center, Edina, MN 55435 Phone: (952) 656‑0140

(952) 656‑0140 Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Services: Genius Bar (appointments), trade‑in, Today at Apple sessions

Tips for Visiting an Apple Store

Book Genius Bar appointments early , especially for repairs or technical support. Walk-ins may be available at some locations.

, especially for repairs or technical support. Walk-ins may be available at some locations. Check trade‑in eligibility online before visiting. Instant credit is available in-store.

before visiting. Instant credit is available in-store. Use the Apple Store app to reserve shopping sessions and streamline the pickup process.

to reserve shopping sessions and streamline the pickup process. Arrive early for product launches or workshops (“Today at Apple”) to secure a spot.

(“Today at Apple”) to secure a spot. Plan for parking and traffic, especially at mall-based locations during weekends and holidays.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Apple Stores are in Minnesota? Four, located in Bloomington, Edina, Minnetonka, and Roseville. Q: Do all locations offer Genius Bar support? Yes—all four locations provide Genius Bar services by appointment. Q: Is there an Apple Store in Duluth or other Minnesota cities? No—currently Apple locations in Minnesota are limited to the Twin Cities metro area.





Minnesota’s Apple Stores offer accessible support and services across four strategically located locations. Bookmark this guide and your nearest store page to stay updated. Apple may adjust hours or services, so it’s smart to check before visiting!