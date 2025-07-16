Apple TV+ in 2025: Pricing, Free Trials, and What You Get

Apple TV+ is Apple’s premium streaming service offering original movies, shows, and documentaries. So, how much does Apple TV+ cost? In the U.S., the monthly subscription is $9.99. Most new users can still get a 7-day free trial, and those who recently purchased a new Apple device may be eligible for 3 months free.

For users in other major markets, pricing is comparable but varies slightly. In the UK, Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month; in Canada, it’s CAD 11.99; in Australia, AUD 12.99; and in EU countries, the monthly rate is typically around €9.99.

Apple TV+ Pricing Breakdown

U.S. Monthly and Annual Pricing

Monthly : $9.99 USD

: $9.99 USD Annual plan: Apple currently does not offer a discounted annual plan for Apple TV+ as a standalone service.

All billing is handled through your Apple ID, so if you subscribe via iPhone, iPad, or Mac, charges will appear in your Apple account and can be paid using your default payment method or Apple Account balance.

Student Discount for Apple TV Plus

If you’re a college student with a verified UNiDAYS account, Apple TV+ is included free as part of the Apple Music Student Plan, which is $5.99/month in the U.S.

Apple One Bundle and Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is also included in all three tiers of the Apple One subscription bundle:

Individual : $19.95/month (includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, 50GB iCloud+)

: $19.95/month (includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, 50GB iCloud+) Family : $25.95/month (same services, but shared with up to 5 family members)

: $25.95/month (same services, but shared with up to 5 family members) Premier: $37.95/month (adds Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB iCloud+)

Apple One is a great way to save if you’re already paying for multiple Apple services.

Apple TV+ Free Trial in 2025

Free Trial: Try Before You Buy

Apple still offers a 7-day free trial to new users who sign up directly through the Apple TV app or website.

3-Month Free Trial with Apple Device Purchase

If you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV device, you’re eligible for a 3-month free trial of Apple TV+, as long as you redeem it within 90 days of activating your new device.

How to Activate the Trial

Open the Apple TV app on your device Sign in with your Apple ID You’ll see a prompt to start your free trial if you’re eligible Tap Start Free Trial, then confirm with Face ID or password

What Happens After the Trial?

Once the trial ends, you’ll be automatically billed the monthly fee unless you cancel beforehand.

Can You Cancel Apple TV+ After the Free Trial?

Yes, you can cancel anytime during the trial with no charge. Just go to: Settings > Apple ID > Subscriptions > Apple TV+ > Cancel Subscription

Where and How You Can Watch

Apple Devices

You can stream Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app on:

iPhone

iPad

Mac

Apple TV 4K or HD set-top box

Smart TVs & Streaming Devices

The Apple TV app is also available on:

Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio Smart TVs

Smart TVs Roku devices

devices Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Here’s a full list of all the supported TVs.

Web Browser

No Apple device? No problem. Just go to tv.apple.com and sign in to stream from any modern browser.

Sharing with Family

You can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature, no need to pay extra. Each person uses their own Apple ID for personalized recommendations and watch history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Apple TV+ included with Apple One? Yes. Apple TV+ is part of all Apple One plans, including Individual, Family, and Premier. How many people can use Apple TV+ at once? Up to six people (including the account holder) can share a single Apple TV+ subscription via Family Sharing.

Summary

Price: $9.99/month in the U.S. Free Trial: 7-day trial for new users, 3 months free with new device Access: Apple devices, smart TVs, consoles, browser Value: Ad-free content, strong originals, supports family sharing Cancel anytime through your Apple ID settings

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a polished, ad-free streaming service with high-quality shows and a straightforward subscription model, Apple TV+ is a solid option. It’s competitively priced, especially when bundled with other Apple services through Apple One, and the free trial makes it easy to explore risk-free.