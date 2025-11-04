Can iPhones Charge Each Other? Yes, but…

Yes, iPhone 15 and later models can charge each other using a USB-C to USB-C cable. However, iPhones cannot wirelessly charge each other. I’ll explain how wired reverse charging works, which models support it, and what you need to know about sharing battery power between devices.

Summary

Here’s what you need to know about iPhones charging each other:

Only USB-C iPhones support reverse charging, meaning iPhone 15 and later models can share battery power with other devices. Wired connection required as iPhones do not support wireless reverse charging despite having MagSafe technology. Automatic power direction means the iPhone with higher battery automatically charges the device with lower battery when connected via USB-C. 4.5-watt power output limits charging speed, making reverse charging best for emergencies or small devices like AirPods and Apple Watch. Battery impact varies by device, with AirPods consuming 15-20% of your iPhone battery and other smartphones consuming 50% or more. Use quality USB-C cables to ensure proper power transfer and avoid compatibility issues with third-party cables. Monitor in Battery settings by checking USB-C Accessories usage to see how much power reverse charging consumes.

Understanding iPhone Reverse Charging

Reverse charging transforms your iPhone into a portable power source that shares battery power with other devices. Apple introduced wired reverse charging with the iPhone 15 series when the company switched from Lightning to USB-C ports. This feature allows your iPhone to deliver up to 4.5 watts of power to charge compatible devices through a cable connection.

Unlike wireless reverse charging available on some Android phones like Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models, iPhones only support wired reverse charging. You cannot place AirPods or another phone on the back of your iPhone to charge it wirelessly. Apple requires a physical USB-C cable connection for all reverse charging operations.

Which iPhones Support Reverse Charging

Only iPhone models with USB-C ports support reverse charging:

Models with Reverse Charging:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17

Phone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air

Models Without Reverse Charging:

iPhone 14 and earlier (all models with Lightning ports)

If your iPhone has a Lightning port instead of USB-C, it cannot share battery power with other devices. The reverse charging feature only works on USB-C equipped models from 2023 onward.

How to Charge Another iPhone with Your iPhone

Charging another iPhone from yours requires a USB-C to USB-C cable and involves a simple connection process:

Ensure your iPhone has sufficient battery life (at least 30-40% recommended). Get a USB-C to USB-C cable. The cable included with iPhone 15 and later works perfectly. Connect one end of the USB-C cable to your iPhone. Connect the other end to the iPhone you want to charge. Both devices communicate automatically to determine which has lower battery. Power transfer begins immediately from the phone with higher charge to the phone with lower charge. Watch for the charging indicator on the receiving iPhone’s screen.

Based on our tests, the power transfer direction is automatic. You don’t need to enable any settings or tap any buttons. When you connect two iPhones via USB-C cable, they intelligently determine which device needs charging and begin power transfer automatically.

What Devices Can You Charge with Your iPhone

Your iPhone 15 or later can charge various Apple devices and third-party accessories:

Apple Devices:

AirPods (with USB-C case)

AirPods Pro 2 and later

Apple Watch (using Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable connected to your iPhone)

iPad with USB-C

Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad

Older iPhones (using USB-C to Lightning cable)

Third-Party Devices:

Android phones with USB-C

Wireless earbuds with USB-C charging cases

Portable speakers with USB-C

Small USB-C powered accessories

E-readers and tablets with USB-C

From our findings, charging an Apple Watch requires a magnetic charging cable connected to your iPhone via USB-C. You cannot charge an Apple Watch directly by plugging it into your iPhone’s USB-C port.

For devices with Lightning ports, you need a USB-C to Lightning cable. For devices with older Micro-USB ports, you need a USB-C to Micro-USB cable or adapter.

How Reverse Charging Affects Your Battery

Using your iPhone to charge other devices drains your battery faster than normal use. Here’s what to expect based on typical charging scenarios:

Battery Impact by Device:

Charging AirPods from empty to full: 15-20% iPhone battery drain

Charging Apple Watch to full: 20-25% iPhone battery drain

Charging another iPhone to 30-50%: Up to 50% or more battery drain

Charging small accessories (Magic Mouse, keyboard): 5-10% battery drain

Your iPhone automatically stops sharing power when its battery drops to critical levels (typically around 20% or lower) to preserve enough charge for your own use. This protection prevents your iPhone from becoming completely unusable while helping another device.

From Apple Community discussions, users report that their iPhones maintain this safety threshold reliably, though the exact cutoff percentage may vary depending on your battery health and iOS version.

You can monitor how much battery reverse charging consumes by going to Settings > Battery and checking the battery usage for “USB-C Accessories.” This shows both the connection time and battery percentage consumed.

Reverse Charging Speed and Limitations

The iPhone 15 and later models deliver reverse charging at 4.5 watts maximum, significantly slower than wall charger speeds. Here’s what this means in practice:

Charging Time Estimates:

AirPods Pro (empty to full): Approximately 1-1.5 hours

Apple Watch (empty to full): Approximately 2 hours

Another iPhone (0% to 50%): 2-3 hours

Small power bank (5,000 mAh): 3-4 hours

These estimates assume your iPhone maintains adequate battery during the entire charging session. In real-world testing, charging an Apple Watch Series 8 from 53% to 68% took 15 minutes while the connected iPhone 15 Plus dropped from 100% to 97%.

The 4.5-watt limitation means reverse charging works best for emergency situations or topping up devices with small batteries. You shouldn’t rely on it as your primary charging method for larger devices like iPads or other iPhones.

Charging efficiency drops if your iPhone is simultaneously running power-intensive apps, experiencing heat buildup, or charging wirelessly itself. For optimal reverse charging performance, keep your iPhone cool and avoid heavy usage during power transfer.

Why iPhones Don’t Support Wireless Reverse Charging

Despite having MagSafe technology that seems perfect for wireless power sharing, Apple hasn’t enabled wireless reverse charging on any iPhone model. Several technical and practical reasons explain this decision:

Battery Health Concerns

Wireless reverse charging generates significantly more heat than wired charging. This heat accelerates battery degradation and reduces overall battery lifespan. Apple prioritizes battery longevity, and wireless power sharing conflicts with this goal.

Energy Efficiency

Wireless charging is inherently less efficient than wired charging. With wireless reverse charging, you might drain 30-40% of your iPhone’s battery to deliver only 15-20% charge to another device. Wired reverse charging wastes less energy and delivers power more efficiently.

Qi2 and MagSafe Compatibility

Recent developments in wireless charging standards suggest technical limitations. Google removed reverse wireless charging from the Pixel 10, citing incompatibility with Qi2 (the wireless charging standard that includes MagSafe-style magnetic alignment). Since Apple helped develop Qi2 based on MagSafe technology, the same technical constraints likely apply to iPhones.

Power Output Requirements

MagSafe magnets provide excellent alignment for charging your iPhone, but those same magnets create physical challenges for reverse wireless charging. The magnetic system optimized for receiving power may not work efficiently for transmitting power.

Apple may introduce wireless reverse charging in future iPhone models if they overcome these technical hurdles, but no current model supports this feature despite persistent rumors.

Troubleshooting Reverse Charging Issues

Device Not Charging When Connected

If the receiving device doesn’t charge when connected:

Verify you’re using a USB-C to USB-C cable that supports data and power transfer. Check that your iPhone has at least 20-30% battery remaining. Try disconnecting and reconnecting both ends of the cable. Test with a different USB-C cable to rule out cable failure. Ensure the cable is properly seated in both USB-C ports.

From Apple Community forums, users report that some third-party USB-C cables lack proper data pin connections needed for reverse charging. Using Apple-branded cables or high-quality certified cables (like Thunderbolt 4 cables) ensures compatibility.

Power Transfer Going the Wrong Direction

If your iPhone is charging from the other device instead of charging it:

Remember that iPhones automatically charge the device with lower battery. If you want to charge a device at 80% from your iPhone at 90%, the system won’t allow it. The device with higher charge always powers the device with lower charge. You cannot manually override this behavior.

This intelligent power management prevents you from accidentally draining the wrong device but means you need adequate battery differential for reverse charging to work in your intended direction.

Android Device Not Accepting Charge

When connecting to Android phones, additional settings may interfere:

On the Android device, swipe down to see USB connection notifications. Tap the notification and look for USB preferences. Disable “Charge connected device” or similar options. Some Android phones try to reverse charge the iPhone, creating a conflict. After disabling this setting, your iPhone should successfully charge the Android device.

Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones commonly have this setting enabled by default, causing confusion when connecting to iPhones.

Charging Stops Unexpectedly

If reverse charging stops working during the session:

Your iPhone may have reached the minimum battery threshold (around 20%). Check if either device is overheating. Let both cool down before resuming. Background apps running on your iPhone may be consuming too much power. Close unnecessary apps to free up power for reverse charging. Disable Low Power Mode on your iPhone, as it may restrict reverse charging.

Cable Won’t Stay Connected

If the cable keeps disconnecting:

Check for debris or lint in both USB-C ports. Use a flashlight to inspect the ports and clean gently with a wooden toothpick if needed. Ensure the cable isn’t damaged or bent near the connectors. Try a different cable to determine if the issue is with the cable or the ports. Keep the devices stable and avoid moving them during charging.

Tips for Effective Reverse Charging

Based on our tests and user experiences from Apple Community forums, these practices optimize reverse charging performance:

Start with your iPhone charged above 50% to ensure adequate power for meaningful charging sessions.

Place both devices on a stable, flat surface during charging to prevent cable disconnection.

Avoid using your iPhone for power-intensive tasks while reverse charging. Keep the screen off or use it minimally.

Use high-quality USB-C cables, preferably Apple-branded or certified Thunderbolt 4 cables, to maximize power transfer efficiency and minimize wireless interference.

Keep both devices in a cool environment. Heat reduces charging efficiency and can trigger automatic shutdowns.

Disable Low Power Mode on your iPhone before attempting reverse charging, as this mode may limit power output.

For emergency charging situations, prioritize devices with smaller batteries (AirPods, Apple Watch) over larger devices (iPads, other iPhones).

Monitor your iPhone’s battery percentage in Settings > Battery to track how much power reverse charging consumes.

Consider reverse charging a temporary solution rather than a primary charging method. The slow 4.5W speed makes it impractical for regular use.

Conclusion

Reverse charging on iPhones serves as a convenient emergency feature when you need to help out a friend or top up your AirPods without finding a wall outlet. However, the slow charging speed and significant battery drain make it impractical for regular use. For routine charging needs, traditional wall chargers or portable battery packs remain more efficient options.

