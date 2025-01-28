Can You Use TikTok on a New Android Smartphone

As of writing, TikTok remains unavailable on both the U.S. App Store and Play Store. This situation poses a challenge for users, especially those acquiring new smartphones, as they cannot install TikTok through official channels. Should you just run to RedNote and Instagram? Not necessarily. Here’s what you can do in this situation.

Current Status of TikTok on App Stores

While President-elect Trump signed an executive order delaying the ban, app marketplaces haven’t received the authorization to restore ByteDance products. Should the EO get retracted, they could face up to $5,000 in fines for every user granted access.

Implications for New Android Smartphone Users

For individuals purchasing new Android devices, the absence of TikTok on the Play Store means the app cannot be installed through standard methods. Even if users transfer data from an old device, TikTok will not be available if it wasn’t previously installed.

Alternative Methods to Install TikTok on Android

Time needed: 3 minutes Android’s open ecosystem allows for the installation of applications from third-party sources, a process known as “sideloading.” Users can download the TikTok APK (Android Package) file from reputable websites and manually install it on their devices. Here’s how: Navigate to your device’s settings. Under Security or Applications, enable the option to install apps from unknown sources. Using your device’s browser, visit a trusted APK repository and download the latest version of the TikTok APK. Once downloaded, open the APK file and follow the on-screen prompts to install TikTok.

Considerations and Risks

Sideloading provides an alternative method for installing apps but carries several risks. Downloading APKs from unofficial sources can expose devices to malware or compromised versions of the app, posing security threats.

Additionally, manually installed apps do not receive automatic updates, which may lead to security vulnerabilities or missing features. Bypassing official app distribution channels could also violate terms of service or local regulations, potentially leading to legal consequences.

That said, if you really need TikTok, try working around geo-restrictions with a reliable VPN. Just be careful of the data you share.