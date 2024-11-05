5 Fall Genmoji Designs to Try with iOS 18/18.1

I’m here to help you develop some of the best Genmoji designs for the fall season using iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. For many, fall can be one of the most beautiful seasons of the year. The way the leaves change color and fall from the trees, to not melting to death from the hot summer sun, fall can be a time of renewal for many. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some ideas that can help you get the most out of this exciting feature from Apple.

5 Fall Genmoji Designs for iOS 18/18.1

Through the power of Apple Intelligence and iOS 18, you can now create your own emojis like never before thanks to the Genmoji feature. Of course, as great as this feature is, it still takes a small amount of creative power to generate your ideas: your iPhone simply isn’t able to read your mind (yet). Following this idea, let’s take a look at some prompts to help get you started. Remember that you can adjust them as you see fit. However, start your prompts with simple phrases and then try adding additional phrases to make further adjustments.

Learn more about Genmoji here.

1. Pumpkin Spice Latte

In this day and age, is there anything that screams fall more than a gigantic Pumpkin Spice Latte? For me, yes. But for others, this delicious beverage can be their lifeblood throughout the season. Maybe it’s the caffeine, maybe it’s rarity of the beverage, but either way this prompt can help you let your friends know it’s time to indulge.

2. Walking Along the Colorful Trees

Living in Ohio, one of my favorite activities is going for long walks amongst the color-changing trees. Moving from summer to winter in this part of the U.S. can be really cool, so long as you actually get a chance to enjoy it. Personally, I think this is a great emoji for anyone that has a friend that needs reminded it’s time to leave the house. Fall doesn’t last long, so get out there and explore the splendor of nature!

3. Drinking a Massive German Beer

For some folks, Oktoberfest is one of the best ways to kick off the start of the season. While not everyone gets a chance to enjoy the holiday at the actual festival, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate from wherever you are in the world with a frosty beverage. For those that like a bit of humor, this prompt can be used at virtually any time.

4. Picking Apples

There’s nothing quite like having options, and I am a fan of this prompt for the variety it provides. Much like the a Pumpkin Spice Latte, nothing quite says fall like apple picking. Additionally, you can also use this prompt for other purposes as well, such as scaring away doctors or thanking a teacher. This one can also be good for the true Apple nerds in your life.

5. Me as a Scarecrow

In my small opinion, Halloween is the quintessential holiday. It’s one of the best, and there’s few things more fun than dressing up and eating too much candy. For me, this prompt is great for a variety of reasons. Not only can you adjust this prompt so that it can work with photos of family and friends, but you can also adjust the creature to change the costume. Want to be a robot? No problem! President? Sure, why not? It’s a great way to get in the holiday and seasonal spirit with your friends and family.

You may also want to check out our ideas for Christmas Genmoji designs as well.