If you recently updated to iOS 26 and noticed that the Safari settings button is missing, you’re not alone. Apple has made some UI changes that can confuse users, especially if you were used to accessing Safari options quickly. Fortunately, you can restore and adjust Safari settings with just a few steps.

In this article, I’ll take you through the methods to restore the Safari settings button, explain why it might be missing, and share helpful tips for customizing Safari to your preferences.

Why the Safari Settings Button Disappears

The Safari settings button usually goes missing after:

Updating to a new iOS version (like iOS 26).



Enabling or disabling certain Safari features.



Restoring or resetting your device.

If you’re running into issues beyond the missing button, such as pages not loading correctly, you may also want to check out our guide on how to fix Safari not loading images on iPhone.

How to Get Back the Safari Settings Button in iOS 26

Here’s how you can restore it:

1. Check Safari in iOS Settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.



Scroll down and tap Safari.



Review the available options. You’ll find controls for search, privacy, extensions, and advanced features.

This is where Apple has relocated most of Safari’s controls. While you won’t always see a “settings button” inside Safari itself, the app is still customizable through iOS settings.

2. Add Safari to the Home Screen

Sometimes users think Safari settings are missing when the app icon isn’t visible. If that’s the case:

Go to App Library, find Safari, then drag it back to your Home Screen.



For more options, see our guide on adding Safari to the iPhone Home Screen.

3. Use Safari Profiles for Customization

If you want quick access to specific browsing setups, iOS 26 supports Safari profiles.

Open Safari → Tap the tabs icon → Choose your profile.

This allows you to switch between work, personal, or study profiles instantly. To learn more, see our guide on setting up multiple profiles in Safari.

4. Manage Safari Extensions

Extensions often add settings inside Safari. If you had them before but lost access:

Open Settings → Safari → Extensions .



→ → . Re-enable the extensions you want.

Not sure how to make the most of them? Check out how to manage Safari extensions on Mac for tips.

5. Troubleshoot Safari Issues

If Safari itself feels broken (for example, unresponsive or slow), restoring the settings button alone won’t help. In that case, follow these steps:

Force quit and reopen Safari.



Restart your iPhone.



Reset Safari settings via iOS settings.

For more advanced fixes, read our guide on how to deal with an unresponsive Safari in iOS 18.

Final Thoughts

The Safari settings button may seem hidden in iOS 26, but it hasn’t disappeared completely. Most options now live inside the Settings app, and you can further personalize Safari with profiles, extensions, and Home Screen shortcuts.

For the smoothest browsing experience, take a moment to adjust Safari to your preferences. That way, your iPhone works exactly how you need it to.