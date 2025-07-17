15 Mac Startup Key Combinations | Guide for Apple Silicon and Intel Macs

Starting up a Mac with a keyboard shortcut can help you troubleshoot issues, reinstall macOS, boot from a different drive, or access diagnostic tools. Depending on whether you have an Apple Silicon Mac or an Intel-based Mac, the key combinations are slightly different — but this guide covers all of them in plain English. Below, you’ll find all the essential startup shortcuts you can use on macOS Sequoia and earlier, along with what they do and when to use them.

15 Mac Startup Key Combinations

Below are the most useful Mac startup keyboard shortcuts for Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, including what they do and how to use them.

1. Recovery Mode

Intel: ⌘ + R

⌘ + R Apple Silicon: Press and hold Power until “Options” appears

Use this to reinstall macOS, restore from a Time Machine backup, or use Disk Utility.

2. Startup Manager

Intel: Option (⌥)

Option (⌥) Apple Silicon: Hold Power until startup options appear

Lets you choose a startup disk or bootable external drive.

3. Safe Mode

Intel: Shift

Shift Apple Silicon: Hold Power → Select startup disk → Hold Shift → Continue in Safe Mode

Loads only essential macOS components, great for troubleshooting app conflicts.

4. Diagnostics (Apple Hardware Test)

Intel: D

D Apple Silicon: Press and hold Power → Options → D

Runs a hardware check on your Mac for memory, logic board, and more.

5. Verbose Mode

Intel only: ⌘ + V

Displays detailed startup logs. Useful for debugging. Not supported on Apple Silicon.

6. Target Disk Mode

Intel: T

T Apple Silicon: Use Share Disk from macOS Recovery

Mounts your Mac as an external drive on another Mac via Thunderbolt or USB-C.

7. Reset NVRAM/PRAM

Intel only: ⌘ + Option + P + R (hold until you hear startup sound twice)

Resets display, sound, and other hardware settings. Not required on Apple Silicon Macs.

8. Internet Recovery

Intel: Option + ⌘ + R or Shift + Option + ⌘ + R

Boots directly into macOS Recovery over the internet, good if internal recovery is damaged.

9. Boot from CD/DVD (rare use)

Intel only: C

For Macs with optical drives or external USB CD/DVD. Boots from disc.

10. Eject Removable Media

Intel: Hold mouse or trackpad button during startup

Useful when a stuck CD/DVD won’t eject.

11. Boot in Single-User Mode

Intel only: ⌘ + S

Loads a minimal Unix-style environment. Advanced troubleshooting only.

12. Disable System Integrity Protection (SIP)

Boot into Recovery → Utilities > Terminal → type: csrutil disable

Only do this if you know what you’re doing; it weakens system security.

13. Boot from External Drive

Use Startup Manager (Option key or Power hold), then choose your external boot volume.

14. Boot to macOS Installer (USB)

Insert bootable USB drive and use Startup Manager to select it.

15. Choose Startup Disk (Persistent)

After booting, go to System Settings > General > Startup Disk

You can also set this temporarily with the Startup Manager

Tips for Using Startup Keys on Mac

For Apple Silicon Macs: Most functions now start by holding the Power button

Most functions now start by holding the Power button Use a Wired Keyboard if Needed: Wireless keyboards might not respond quickly enough at boot

Wireless keyboards might not respond quickly enough at boot Don’t Press Keys Too Early: Wait until you hear the startup chime or see the Apple logo

Wait until you hear the startup chime or see the Apple logo Hold Until You See Results: Some shortcuts require holding the keys through the initial boot screen

Some shortcuts require holding the keys through the initial boot screen Update Your macOS: Some startup options are only available on newer versions like macOS Sequoia

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I start my Mac in Recovery Mode? Hold ⌘ + R (Intel) or press and hold the Power button (Apple Silicon) until you see “Options.” What’s the key to boot Mac from USB? Hold Option (Intel) or Power (Apple Silicon) to access the Startup Manager and select your USB drive. How do I start my Mac in Safe Mode? Hold Shift during startup. For Apple Silicon, go to Options > select disk > hold Shift > Continue in Safe Mode. Can I disable SIP or boot to Terminal during startup? Yes, boot into Recovery Mode > open Utilities > Terminal > type csrutil disable .





Summary

Intel Macs rely on keyboard shortcuts Apple Silicon Macs use Power button + on-screen options Startup combinations can help you troubleshoot, reset, or boot from other drives Use Safe Mode, Recovery, or Diagnostics depending on your issue Always keep backups and know your startup shortcuts in case of issues

Conclusion

Knowing how to use Mac startup key combinations can save you a trip to the Genius Bar. Whether you’re fixing a boot problem, reinstalling macOS, or running diagnostics, these shortcuts are your first line of defense. Apple Silicon has changed how startup works, but both Intel and newer Macs give you powerful tools, as long as you know how to access them.