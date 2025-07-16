The easiest way to add and send GIFs on your iPhone is by using the built-in #images feature in the Messages app. Just open a conversation in iMessage, tap the red #images icon above the keyboard, and search for a GIF to send. If you don’t see the icon, you can re-enable it in the iMessage app drawer or try a third-party keyboard like GIPHY or Tenor.

How to Add GIFs to Your iPhone Keyboard

Step 1: Use Apple’s Built-in #images Feature

Apple’s #images tool lets you search and send GIFs within the Messages app.

Open the Messages app and tap on any iMessage conversation. Just above the keyboard, swipe left or right through the app drawer. Tap the red #images icon (a magnifying glass over a pink square). Use the search bar to type keywords like “happy,” “cat,” or “Friday.” Tap a GIF to instantly insert and send it in your message.

If you don’t see the #images icon, follow the steps below to re-enable it.

Step 2: Enable or Re-Add #images to Messages

If the GIF keyboard is missing in iMessage, here’s how to get it back:

In Messages, swipe the app drawer all the way to the right and tap More (…). Tap Edit in the top-right corner. Find #images in the list and tap the + to add it to your favorites. Drag it to the top for quicker access if you use GIFs often. Tap Done to save your changes.

If you don’t see #images in the list at all, it may be unavailable in your country.

Step 3: Check Your Keyboard and Language Settings

Sometimes, keyboard settings can affect app extensions like #images:

Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards. Make sure English (US) is listed. If not, tap Add New Keyboard… and select it. Restart the Messages app and check again for the #images icon.

Step 4: Use Third-Party GIF Keyboards (GIPHY, Tenor)

If #images is unavailable or you want more options, you can install third-party GIF keyboards.

GIPHY

Download GIPHY from the App Store. Open the app and tap Keyboard > Enable Keyboard. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > GIPHY. Allow “Full Access” to use the GIF keyboard in Messages. While typing, tap the globe icon 🌐 to switch to GIPHY, then search and send GIFs.

Tenor

Download Tenor GIF Keyboard from the App Store. Follow the same installation and permission steps as GIPHY. Once enabled, use the globe icon to switch between keyboards.

These third-party apps offer larger libraries and trending GIFs. Just be sure you’re comfortable with their privacy settings before allowing full access.

Tips for Using GIFs on iPhone

Pin the #images icon : Move it to the front of your iMessage app drawer for quick access.

: Move it to the front of your iMessage app drawer for quick access. Keep your iOS updated : Some keyboard bugs are resolved with software updates.

: Some keyboard bugs are resolved with software updates. Use relevant keywords : GIF search works best with clear terms like “thumbs up,” “yay,” or “hello.”

: GIF search works best with clear terms like “thumbs up,” “yay,” or “hello.” Limit third-party permissions : Only grant full access to apps you trust.

: Only grant full access to apps you trust. Try Long-Press: On some third-party apps, you can long-press to preview GIFs before sending.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I add GIFs to my iPhone keyboard? Use Apple’s built-in #images feature inside iMessage or install a third-party keyboard like GIPHY or Tenor. Why is my iPhone not showing GIFs? Check if your region supports #images and that your keyboard is set to English (US). If not, try a third-party app like GIPHY. How do I add a GIF to my text keyboard? Install a GIF keyboard from the App Store, enable it in Settings > Keyboard, and switch to it using the globe 🌐 icon while typing.

Summary

Use Apple’s built-in #images tool to search and send GIFs. Re-enable #images from the iMessage app drawer if it’s missing. Set your keyboard to English (US) for full compatibility. Try GIPHY or Tenor as third-party alternatives. Always review app permissions when installing new keyboards.

Conclusion

Sending GIFs on your iPhone is a fun and easy way to express yourself, and getting access to them is simple once you know where to look. Whether you’re using Apple’s #images tool or a third-party app like GIPHY, you’ll have a full library of reactions at your fingertips.