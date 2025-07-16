The easiest way to add and send GIFs on your iPhone is by using the built-in #images feature in the Messages app. Just open a conversation in iMessage, tap the red #images icon above the keyboard, and search for a GIF to send. If you don’t see the icon, you can re-enable it in the iMessage app drawer or try a third-party keyboard like GIPHY or Tenor.
Table of contents
- How to Add GIFs to Your iPhone Keyboard
- Tips for Using GIFs on iPhone
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Summary
- Conclusion
How to Add GIFs to Your iPhone Keyboard
Step 1: Use Apple’s Built-in #images Feature
Apple’s #images tool lets you search and send GIFs within the Messages app.
- Open the Messages app and tap on any iMessage conversation.
- Just above the keyboard, swipe left or right through the app drawer.
- Tap the red #images icon (a magnifying glass over a pink square).
- Use the search bar to type keywords like “happy,” “cat,” or “Friday.”
- Tap a GIF to instantly insert and send it in your message.
If you don’t see the #images icon, follow the steps below to re-enable it.
Step 2: Enable or Re-Add #images to Messages
If the GIF keyboard is missing in iMessage, here’s how to get it back:
- In Messages, swipe the app drawer all the way to the right and tap More (…).
- Tap Edit in the top-right corner.
- Find #images in the list and tap the + to add it to your favorites.
- Drag it to the top for quicker access if you use GIFs often.
- Tap Done to save your changes.
If you don’t see #images in the list at all, it may be unavailable in your country.
Step 3: Check Your Keyboard and Language Settings
Sometimes, keyboard settings can affect app extensions like #images:
- Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards.
- Make sure English (US) is listed.
- If not, tap Add New Keyboard… and select it.
- Restart the Messages app and check again for the #images icon.
Step 4: Use Third-Party GIF Keyboards (GIPHY, Tenor)
If #images is unavailable or you want more options, you can install third-party GIF keyboards.
GIPHY
- Download GIPHY from the App Store.
- Open the app and tap Keyboard > Enable Keyboard.
- Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > GIPHY.
- Allow “Full Access” to use the GIF keyboard in Messages.
- While typing, tap the globe icon 🌐 to switch to GIPHY, then search and send GIFs.
Tenor
- Download Tenor GIF Keyboard from the App Store.
- Follow the same installation and permission steps as GIPHY.
- Once enabled, use the globe icon to switch between keyboards.
These third-party apps offer larger libraries and trending GIFs. Just be sure you’re comfortable with their privacy settings before allowing full access.
Tips for Using GIFs on iPhone
- Pin the #images icon: Move it to the front of your iMessage app drawer for quick access.
- Keep your iOS updated: Some keyboard bugs are resolved with software updates.
- Use relevant keywords: GIF search works best with clear terms like “thumbs up,” “yay,” or “hello.”
- Limit third-party permissions: Only grant full access to apps you trust.
- Try Long-Press: On some third-party apps, you can long-press to preview GIFs before sending.
Frequently Asked Questions
Use Apple’s built-in #images feature inside iMessage or install a third-party keyboard like GIPHY or Tenor.
Check if your region supports #images and that your keyboard is set to English (US). If not, try a third-party app like GIPHY.
Install a GIF keyboard from the App Store, enable it in Settings > Keyboard, and switch to it using the globe 🌐 icon while typing.
Summary
- Use Apple’s built-in #images tool to search and send GIFs.
- Re-enable #images from the iMessage app drawer if it’s missing.
- Set your keyboard to English (US) for full compatibility.
- Try GIPHY or Tenor as third-party alternatives.
- Always review app permissions when installing new keyboards.
Conclusion
Sending GIFs on your iPhone is a fun and easy way to express yourself, and getting access to them is simple once you know where to look. Whether you’re using Apple’s #images tool or a third-party app like GIPHY, you’ll have a full library of reactions at your fingertips.