[Fixed] “This App Cannot Be Installed Integrity Because Its Integrity Could Not Be Verified” on iOS

It felt like a whole new world when Apple opened its ecosystem to third-party app marketplaces. Users can suddenly install from outside the App Store without jailbreaking. However, this setup also raised several privacy concerns. Apple had to beef up iOS security in response, which is why you might see an error saying “This App Cannot Be Installed Integrity Because Its Integrity Could Not Be Verified” when installing suspicious apps.

It’s generally a reliable security measure, but it also thinks every third-party file is shady. You might need to disable it manually at times. Follow these steps to learn how.

1. Allow the App Under Device Management

Time needed: 3 minutes iOS blocks unverified apps by default. If you’re sideloading an app from outside the App Store, you need to manually approve it. Apple’s security framework also requires enterprises and developers to sign apps with a valid certificate before installation. And if the app isn’t signed properly (or if iOS doesn’t recognize the developer) your iPhone flags it as unverified. You’ll need to grant permission manually. Here’s what to do: Open Settings and go to General. Scroll down and tap VPN & Device Management. Under Enterprise App or Developer App, find the app you’re trying to install. Tap Trust [Developer Name] and confirm. Relaunch the app to check if it installs properly.

2. Disable Security Features Blocking the Installation

iOS has built-in security features like App Attest and Gatekeeper-like verification. They check for app integrity prior to installation. Any app that doesn’t meet Apple’s security standards will automatically stop running. I generally advise against turning off these features. The only exception would be if you’re installing from a trusted source that Apple doesn’t recognize.

Go to Settings > Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Select iTunes & App Store Purchases and choose Allow Apps from Any Source. Restart your iPhone and try installing the app again.

3. Reinstall the App With Proper Code Signing

iOS requires IPA files to be properly signed using a valid provisioning profile. When apps fail these code-signing checks, they get flagged as untrusted. To fix this, you need to sign the IPA correctly before installation.

Download AltStore or Sideloadly on your Mac or PC.

Connect your iPhone and trust the connection. Open the app and select the IPA file you want to install. Sign in with your Apple ID (or use a throwaway Apple ID for safety). Click Start Sideloading, then install the app from your home screen.

iOS blocks apps with revoked developer certificates, even if they’ve already worked on your phone before. Apple regularly blacklists expired or revoked new profiles for security reasons. Updating your iPhone can refresh its certificate list and allow new installations.

Open Settings > General > Software Update.

If an update is available, tap Download and Install. Restart your iPhone and attempt to install the app again.

5. Reset Network Settings

Corrupt network configurations can also interfere with the verification process. Apple’s security verification process relies on network communication to validate developer certificates. See if resetting your network settings can force iOS to fetch updated security data.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset > Reset Network Settings. Enter your passcode and confirm the reset. Reconnect to Wi-Fi and attempt the installation again.

6. Use a Trusted Third-Party App Store

Although the Apple ecosystem is now open to third-party marketplaces, it’ll still block ones that aren’t notarized. Third-party stores require developer certificates to be trusted before installation. If you’re getting an integrity error, redownloading the app from a verified source might fix it.

Check if the app is available on AltStore, SetApp, or other reputable third-party marketplaces.

Download and install the app. If prompted, approve the app under Device Management in Settings.

7. Factory Reset

If you’ve already exhausted every other option, a factory reset might be your last choice. System-level corruption or lingering configuration files can sometimes interfere with app integrity checks. A full reset wipes your device clean and reinstalls a fresh copy of iOS, eliminating hidden bugs that basic troubleshooting can’t catch.

Open Settings > General. Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone. Select Erase All Content and Settings.

Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the reset. Once your iPhone restarts, set it up as new or restore it from a backup.

Unfortunately, Apple Support can’t help with third-party marketplaces. Your best bet would be to review the steps for installing outside the App Store—see if you made a mistake somewhere in the process.