How to Search in Apple Mail Like a Pro

If your inbox has turned into a bottomless pit of messages, you’re not alone. Between receipts, work updates, and random newsletters you don’t remember subscribing to, finding one specific email can feel impossible. The good news? Apple Mail’s search feature is a lot more powerful than most people realize. Whether you’re on a Mac or an iPhone, you can find exactly what you need with a few smart search tricks. Let’s break it down.

Start With the Basics

Open the Mail app on your Mac and look for the search field at the top right corner. If you don’t see it, click the little magnifying glass icon in the toolbar. Type what you’re looking for—just the way you’d say it out loud. Apple Mail understands natural language, so you can write something like “emails from Sarah last week” or “PDF attachments from Kevin.”

As you type, Mail will start suggesting results grouped by categories like From, To, Subject, or Attachments. It also prioritizes “Top Hits,” meaning the emails you’re most likely looking for—like recent messages or emails from VIP contacts—show up first.

If you’re using an iPhone, it’s just as simple. Swipe down from the top of your inbox to reveal the search bar, then type your query. You can choose to search all mailboxes or just the current one.

Use Filters and Search Operators

If you want more control, you can use filters and Boolean operators to narrow things down. Start typing in the search bar, and click on any of the small blue filter bubbles that appear. You can add multiple filters—for example, search for messages from Alex with attachments sent in May.

Here’s how Boolean operators work:

AND – Finds emails that include both terms. Example: invoice AND paid. OR – Finds emails with either term. Example: meeting OR call. NOT – Excludes a word. Example: travel NOT flight.

You can also search specific attributes:

flag – shows flagged messages unread – shows unread messages attachment – shows emails with files attached

And if you’re hunting down an old conversation, try searching by date range, like 03/01/24 to 03/31/24.

Save Your Favorite Searches

If you find yourself typing the same search often, save it as a Smart Mailbox. Perform your search, then click the Add Mailbox button above the message list. Give it a name—something like “Invoices 2025”—and Mail will automatically update it with new emails that match your criteria.

A Few Tips to Keep Things Smooth

Use specific keywords instead of vague terms. “Contract PDF” works better than “file.” If results look off, remove a few filters and start simple. Remember that Mail doesn’t search encrypted messages or junk mail by default—but you can adjust that in Mail > Settings > General.

Final Thoughts

Mastering search in Apple Mail saves time and stress. Once you get the hang of it, you won’t waste minutes digging through threads or scrolling endlessly. Whether you’re tracking down a client invoice or a forgotten flight confirmation, Apple Mail’s search can find it fast—you just have to speak its language.