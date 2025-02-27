Apple Watch Ultra 3 Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

Fans got confused when Apple skipped unveiling a new flagship smartwatch model at the September 2024 event. They were left wondering when (or if) the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will finally drop. The highly anticipated model has been making waves for quite some time now, and it’s slated to launch this year. Here’s everything we know.

When Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 Coming?

Initially, the third-gen Apple Watch Ultra was rumored to launch in September 2024 alongside the iPhone 16 series. However, it didn’t happen Apple needed some more time to develop advanced health management features.

Since Apple held off on a 2024 update and only introduced a new Black color for the Ultra 2, a fresh version is expected this year. Industry insiders suggest the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will debut in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple typically follows the same timeline—it unveils new iPhone and Apple Watch models in September. Let’s have a quick look at the Apple Watch Ultra launch dates:

Model Release Date Apple Watch (First Generation) Friday, September 23, 2022 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Friday, September 22, 2023 Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black variant) Friday, September 20, 2024

If we look at the history, the Cupertino tech giant hasn’t deviated from its schedule in the past nine years.

If everything goes according to plan, the most probable release date for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is Friday, September 26, 2025. That’s our guesstimate at least.

Also, there are a few rumors that the annual refresh might be coming sooner than expected. The giant is supposedly gearing up to unveil Ultra 3 during a Spring launch event. However, the chances are slim so we recommend taking the rumor with a pinch of salt.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What To Expect

The third-generation Apple Watch Ultra is likely to make a debut with several new features and improvements over the current model. While there would be no noticeable design changes, the tech titan is likely to introduce several upgrades under the hood.

According to industry expert Mark Gurman, the Ultra 3 would likely feature Hypertension Detection, a 5G MediaTek modem, and Satellite connectivity. Also, we might get a brighter display with a faster refresh rate, a new Apple S10 chip, redesigned back, and faster charging.

While there’s no concrete information on the pricing, we can expect Apple to stick with the same $799 price as the previous two generations. The price is unlikely to increase unless the Cupertino tech giant intends to introduce significant upgrades.

