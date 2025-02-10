How to Fix Bank Balance Widget Not Available on iPhone in iOS 18

After updating to iOS 18, many iPhone users have noticed that their bank balance widgets have disappeared. Previously available for quick access to account balances, these widgets no longer appear, leaving users searching for alternatives. This issue seems to be caused by compatibility changes in iOS 18, preventing certain banking apps from displaying their widgets. Fortunately, there are several potential fixes, including checking for app updates and reaching out to banks for support. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the best solutions to restore quick access to your balance.

What To Do If the Bank Balance Widget Is Not Available on iPhone in iOS 18

1. Reach Out to the Bank’s Support Team

First, confirm with your bank’s support team that their widget is compatible with iOS 18. You can ask them for assistance in enabling the widget as well. The support team should be able to guide you through the entire process.

2. Disable ‘Require Face ID’ For the App

Users on discussion forums have found that enabling Face ID for certain apps can sometimes interfere with the widget’s ability to pull real-time data from the bank account. By turning off this feature, you reduce the chances of the widget being blocked by authentication errors or delays.

Time needed: 1 minute Locate the banking app you want to unlock on your home screen. Touch and hold the app icon until the quick actions menu opens. Tap Don’t Require Face ID.



If you’re using older apps, widgets on your iPhone might not load correctly. To fix this, you should frequently update your apps, as updates often include patches for issues that prevent widgets from loading properly. Here’s how you can update your apps:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Scroll down to the Upcoming Automatic Updates section. Tap Update All.



Even if you’ve recently updated the app, the widget may still not appear when you try to add it to your Home screen. Make sure you launch the updated app at least once. This ensures you’re logged in if needed, and it loads all the data you want in the widget.

4. Check Your Internet Connection

Many widgets rely on internet connectivity to refresh data. Try switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data to see if the widget refreshes. Check your Wi-Fi speed by visiting speedtest.net. If the connection is slow, turn off your router, wait a few seconds, and then turn it back on to see if it improves. If that doesn’t help, try toggling Airplane Mode on and off to refresh the connection.

NOTE If you’re having connection issues, check out our article on dealing with Wi-Fi problems in iOS 18/18.3 for helpful solutions.

5. Enable Background App Refresh

If you previously disabled Background App Refresh to save battery, turn it back on to ensure your widgets update properly. Apps and their widgets can fetch new content in the background when this setting is on.