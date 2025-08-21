Blocked on iPhone or iMessage? Here’s How to Tell

Apple doesn’t notify you if you’ve been blocked, and that hasn’t changed with iOS 18. Still, there are reliable clues to figure out if someone blocked you on iPhone or iMessage. Here’s the updated guide.

Before You Start

Rule out temporary issues like Airplane Mode, weak signal, or the other person’s phone being off.

like Airplane Mode, weak signal, or the other person’s phone being off. Confirm your own iMessage is working by sending a test message to someone else.

by sending a test message to someone else. Be aware: there’s no 100% confirmation, only patterns that strongly suggest blocking.

Know that with iOS 18, blocking still works across iMessage, FaceTime, and calls.

Steps to Tell If You’ve Been Blocked

1. Check iMessage Delivery

Send a message via iMessage. If blocked: it won’t show Delivered or Read. Messages may switch from blue bubbles to green (sent as SMS).

2. Try Calling the Person

Blocked calls typically:

Ring once, then go straight to voicemail.

You can still leave a voicemail, but it’s placed in a Blocked Messages folder the person won’t see.

3. Try FaceTime

FaceTime calls won’t connect if you’re blocked.

On your side, it may ring endlessly without reaching them.

4. Test with Another Number

Use a different number (friend’s phone or work line).

If the call goes through normally, it suggests your main number is blocked.

5. Consider Do Not Disturb or Focus Mode

In iOS 18, Focus modes can silence calls and delay messages.

These look similar to blocking but usually deliver messages later with a “Delivered” tag.

6. Look for a Pattern

One failed message isn’t enough.

Consistent undelivered messages + blocked calls/FaceTime = strong sign of being blocked.

Comparison: Blocked vs. Other Scenarios

Scenario Message Behavior Call Behavior What It Means Blocked No “Delivered,” may send as green SMS Rings once, goes straight to voicemail Strong sign you’re blocked Focus Mode / Do Not Disturb Message may be delayed but still shows “Delivered” later Goes to voicemail after several rings Temporary, not a block Phone Off or Dead Battery Not delivered until powered on Straight to voicemail Temporary, normal No Signal / Airplane Mode Not delivered Straight to voicemail Temporary network issue

Tips

Test more than once before assuming you’re blocked.

Remember: with iOS 18, blocking covers calls, SMS, iMessage, and FaceTime .

. Respect boundaries, if someone blocked you, continuing to reach out won’t undo it.

If you suspect a mistake, the only way to know for sure is to ask directly (in person or via another channel).

FAQs

Can I confirm for sure if I’m blocked?

No. Apple doesn’t provide confirmation. You can only look at call/message patterns. Do blocked voicemails go through?

Yes, but they’re stored in a separate “Blocked Messages” section the person won’t see unless they check manually. Why do my texts turn green instead of blue?

That means they’re sent as SMS instead of iMessage. It could mean you’re blocked, or just that the other person’s iPhone is offline. Does iOS 18 change how blocking works?

No major changes. Blocking still works across calls, iMessage, SMS, and FaceTime. Can I still see someone’s location if I’m blocked?

If you were sharing location via Find My, blocking usually stops updates.

Summary (Ordered Steps)

Send an iMessage then check for “Delivered.” Call the person—blocked calls ring once, then voicemail. Try FaceTime and if it won’t connect, that’s another sign. Test with another number. Rule out Do Not Disturb, Airplane Mode, or dead battery. Look for a consistent pattern before concluding.

Conclusion

Apple won’t tell you if you’re blocked, but the signs in iOS 18 are clear: no delivery receipts, calls that go straight to voicemail, and FaceTime calls that never connect. Test multiple times and rule out temporary issues first. If the pattern is consistent, blocking is the likely explanation.