Can Your iPhone Get Viruses? Apple’s Official Answer & What You Should Know

iPhones don’t get “PC-style” viruses often, thanks to Apple’s security model. But you can run into malicious profiles, sketchy apps (especially if sideloaded), browser hijacks, phishing, and zero-day exploits. Here’s the skimmable, step-by-step playbook to stay safe, and what to do if your iPhone acts weird.

Apple’s Official Answer

According to Apple:

iOS is built with security at its core. Apps are sandboxed, meaning they can’t access data outside their container.

Apps are sandboxed, meaning they can’t access data outside their container. The App Store is reviewed. All apps are checked before being published, which blocks most malware before it reaches users.

All apps are checked before being published, which blocks most malware before it reaches users. Software updates are critical. Apple emphasizes installing updates promptly since they contain security patches for newly discovered exploits.

Apple emphasizes installing updates promptly since they contain security patches for newly discovered exploits. User consent is required. Apps and profiles can’t be installed silently—you must tap to allow them.

Apple’s official position is that viruses on iPhones are “extremely rare,” but social engineering, unsafe configurations, and untrusted sources can still put your iPhone at risk.

Our Answer

Can iPhones get viruses? Rarely. Traditional self-replicating viruses are uncommon on iOS due to sandboxing, code signing, and App Review. However, iPhones can still be compromised by malicious profiles, risky sideloading, phishing links, abused enterprise certificates, or unpatched vulnerabilities. The fixes below cover both “soft” hijacks (pop-ups, redirects) and deeper issues.

Before You Start

Back up first: Settings › [your name] › iCloud › iCloud Backup (or Finder/iTunes).

Update iOS: turn on Automatic Updates . Rapid patching matters.

turn on . Rapid patching matters. Know your Apple ID password & 2FA: you’ll need it if you reset or restore.

you’ll need it if you reset or restore. Have a clean network: if possible, use trusted Wi-Fi (avoid captive/unknown Wi-Fi while troubleshooting).

if possible, use trusted Wi-Fi (avoid captive/unknown Wi-Fi while troubleshooting). EU note: If you’re in the EU and use alternative app marketplaces, stick to reputable ones and avoid unknown sources.

Step-by-Step: Fix a Suspicious or “Infected” iPhone

Confirm it’s not just a bad webpage

Open Safari › Tabs, close everything, then go to Settings › Safari › Clear History and Website Data. Reboot your iPhone.

Why: Many “iPhone virus” scares are just aggressive site pop-ups or notification spam. Update iOS immediately

Go to Settings › General › Software Update and install updates.

Why: Most real compromises rely on bugs that updates patch.

Delete suspicious apps

Long-press the app icon → Remove App. If you recently installed from an alternative marketplace or via TestFlight/enterprise links you don’t trust, remove those first.

Why: Uninstalling removes the app’s sandbox and its permissions. Remove unknown profiles, VPNs, or device management

Go to Settings › General › VPN & Device Management (or Profiles). Delete anything you don’t recognize (MDM, configuration profiles, root certificates, VPNs).

Why: Malicious profiles can reroute traffic, install web clips, or change policies. You might also want to read our article on how to get a VPN on your iPhone. Reset your browser & notification permissions

Safari: already cleared in step 1.

already cleared in step 1. Other browsers: clear site data in their settings.

clear site data in their settings. Notifications: Settings › Notifications: turn off sites/apps that spam alerts.

Why: Cuts off common “hijack” behaviors that look like malware.

Review app permissions

Settings › Privacy & Security → check sensitive items (Location, Contacts, Photos, Bluetooth, Local Network). Revoke anything that feels wrong.

Why: Limits what remaining apps can access. Change your passwords & enable passkeys/2FA

Start with Apple ID and email. Use a strong unique passwords, passkeys where possible, and turn on 2FA.

Why: If phishing was involved, your accounts, not just the phone, may be at risk. Reset network settings (optional)

Settings › General › Transfer or Reset iPhone › Reset › Reset Network Settings.

Why: Clears odd DNS/proxy changes that cause redirects.

Erase all content & settings (if issues persist)

Make a fresh backup first, then Settings › General › Transfer or Reset iPhone › Erase All Content and Settings and set up as New iPhone. Test before restoring your backup.

Why: A clean slate removes lingering configuration or profile changes. Restore from a known-good backup (last resort)

If all’s well when set up as new, restore from a backup made before problems started. If the issue returns, the backup likely re-imports it—rebuild manually.

Real iPhone Threats and What To Do

Scareware pop-ups (“Your iPhone is infected!”) How it happens: Malicious websites, push-notification spam Risk level: Low Quick fix: Clear Safari data, block notifications, update iOS Prevent it: Use content blockers; avoid sketchy sites

Configuration profiles / unknown VPNs How it happens: Phishing links, “set up this profile” prompts Risk level: Medium–High Quick fix: Remove profiles ( Settings › General › VPN & Device Management ) Prevent it: Never install profiles you don’t trust

Sideloaded or risky marketplace apps (EU) How it happens: Installing apps outside the App Store Risk level: Medium Quick fix: Delete the app, review permissions, update iOS Prevent it: Only use reputable sources; vet publishers

Phishing & account takeovers How it happens: Fake login pages, SMS/email scams Risk level: High Quick fix: Change passwords, enable 2FA or passkeys Prevent it: Use a password manager; keep 2FA everywhere

Zero-day exploits / targeted attacks How it happens: Rare, high-end exploits (e.g., messaging apps) Risk level: High (but rare) Quick fix: Update iOS; consider Lockdown Mode if high-risk Prevent it: Keep auto-updates on; minimize attack surface

Stalkerware or MDM abuse How it happens: Device access + malicious profile install Risk level: Medium–High Quick fix: Remove MDM/profile, change Apple ID, erase device if needed Prevent it: Don’t share your passcode; audit installed profiles regularly



Tips

Keep Automatic Updates on for both iOS and app updates.

for both iOS and app updates. Use a strong passcode (alphanumeric if possible) and Face ID/Touch ID.

(alphanumeric if possible) and Face ID/Touch ID. Disable “Install Unknown Profiles” moments: if any site/app asks you to install a profile, bail unless you 100% trust the source.

if any site/app asks you to install a profile, bail unless you 100% trust the source. Consider Lockdown Mode if you are at elevated risk (journalists, activists).

if you are at elevated risk (journalists, activists). Back up regularly so you can roll back to a clean state if needed.

FAQs

Do iPhones need antivirus apps?

Generally, no. iOS sandboxes apps and limits scanning. Focus on updates, profiles, and safe habits. Can visiting a website give my iPhone a virus?

A site can’t install apps silently, but it can flood you with pop-ups or try to trick you into installing a profile or entering credentials. Clear Safari data and avoid granting permissions. Are App Store apps always safe?

They’re vetted, which greatly reduces risk, but nothing is 100%. Check developer reputation and permissions. What about jailbreaking?

Jailbreaking disables key protections and massively increases risk. Avoid it on devices with sensitive data. Will a factory reset remove malware?

Yes, for almost all consumer-level issues. Set up as new first; if clean, restore from a backup made before the problem began. How do I find and remove a configuration profile?

Settings › General › VPN & Device Management (or Profiles) → delete anything you don’t recognize, then reboot. Can Bluetooth or AirDrop hacks infect my iPhone?

Drive-by infections are extremely rare. Keep iOS updated, set AirDrop to Contacts Only, and turn off Bluetooth/AirDrop when not needed if you’re worried.

Conclusion

iPhones almost never get classic “viruses,” but they’re not invincible. Most problems come from bad sites, risky installs, or social engineering. If your phone acts off, follow the steps above: clear the browser, update, remove profiles/apps, tighten permissions, and reset if necessary. Keep backups and updates on, and you’ll stay ahead of nearly every threat.