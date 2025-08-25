How to Clear iCloud Storage

Apple gives every account 5 GB of free iCloud storage, but that fills up quickly with photos, backups, and app data. Even if you subscribe to iCloud+, you’ll eventually want to clean things out. Clearing iCloud storage isn’t difficult, you just need to know where to look. This guide covers every method to free up space, step by step.

Before You Start

Make sure your device is signed in with the correct Apple ID(Apple Account).

Remember that deleting from iCloud removes data across all synced devices.

Back up any data you want to keep elsewhere before deleting.

You can manage iCloud storage on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iCloud.com.

How to Check iCloud Storage

On iPhone or iPad:

Go to Settings › [your name] › iCloud. A bar graph shows which categories use the most storage.

On Mac:

Open System Settings › Apple ID › iCloud. Click Manage to view details.

This gives you a breakdown of Photos, Backups, Messages, Files, and Mail.

How to Delete iCloud Backups

Old device backups often take up gigabytes.

On iPhone or iPad:

Go to Settings › iCloud › Manage Account Storage › Backups. Choose a device. Tap Delete Backup.

On Mac:

Go to System Settings › Apple ID › iCloud › Manage. Select Backups, pick a device, then delete.

How to Reduce iCloud Storage Size

Instead of deleting everything, you can reduce backup size:

Go to Settings › iCloud › Manage Account Storage › Backups. Select your device. Toggle off apps you don’t need backed up (like large games or music apps).

How to Delete Photos from iCloud Photos

Photos are usually the biggest culprit.

On iPhone or iPad:

Open Photos app. Select photos/videos › tap Trash. Clear them from Recently Deleted to permanently remove.

On iCloud.com:

Sign in at iCloud.com › Photos. Select items › click Trash.

How to Delete Emails from iCloud

Open the Mail app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Delete unnecessary messages. Don’t forget to empty the Trash or Junk folders to free up space.

How to Delete Text Messages & Attachments from iCloud

Messages in iCloud can consume space with photos, videos, and large files.

On iPhone or iPad:

Open Messages. Delete entire conversations or just attachments (tap contact › Info › See All Photos › Delete).

In iCloud settings:

Go to Settings › iCloud › Manage Account Storage › Messages. Delete large conversations or attachments.

How to Delete Files from iCloud

On iPhone or iPad:

Open the Files app. Tap Browse › iCloud Drive. Delete unwanted files and clear them from Recently Deleted.

On Mac:

Open Finder › iCloud Drive. Delete files, then empty the Trash.

How to Delete Voice Memos from iCloud

Voice memos also sync through iCloud.

On iPhone or iPad:

Open Voice Memos app. Delete unnecessary recordings. Clear the Recently Deleted folder to free storage.

Tips for Keeping iCloud Clean

Regularly delete old device backups, you only need the most recent.

Turn off backup for apps that can be reinstalled.

Review iCloud Photos periodically; use Optimize iPhone Storage to save space locally.

to save space locally. Set Messages to auto-delete after 30 days or 1 year.

Keep files organized in iCloud Drive instead of letting clutter build.

FAQs

Will deleting photos from iCloud delete them from my iPhone?

Yes, if iCloud Photos is enabled. To keep local copies, disable iCloud Photos first. Can I delete an iCloud backup without losing my data?

Yes. Deleting an old backup doesn’t affect your current device data. Does emptying iCloud Mail Trash free up storage?

Yes. Deleted emails still take up space until you clear the Trash folder. What happens if I turn off Messages in iCloud?

Your messages stop syncing, and storage usage may drop, but conversations remain on your device. Can I recover deleted iCloud files?

Yes, within 30 days from the Recently Deleted folder in Photos, Files, or Voice Memos.

Summary

Check what’s using iCloud storage in Settings. Delete old device backups or reduce backup size. Remove photos and videos from iCloud Photos. Clear iCloud Mail, including Trash and Junk. Delete large Messages conversations and attachments. Manage iCloud Drive files and remove clutter. Delete unneeded Voice Memos and empty Recently Deleted.

Conclusion

Clearing iCloud storage is straightforward once you know where to look. Start with the biggest offenders, old backups and photos, then move on to emails, messages, files, and voice memos. With regular maintenance, you can keep iCloud lean, avoid upgrade costs, and make sure the space you have is used for the data that matters most.