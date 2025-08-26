How to Delete Wallpapers on iPhone [Via Lock Screen & Photos]

Many iPhone users trying to delete wallpapers on an iPhone find the new wallpaper management (especially from iOS 16 onward) a bit confusing. But deleting a wallpaper is simple once you know how.

This guide breaks it down, covers different ways, shares extra tips, and answers common questions so you can clean up your wallpaper collection with ease!

How to delete wallpapers on your iPhone?

1. From the Lock Screen (iOS 16 and later)

Press the side button to go to the Lock Screen. Touch and hold on the Lock Screen; unlock with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to open the wallpaper gallery. Swipe up on the wallpaper you want to delete. Tap the trash icon. Tap Delete This Wallpaper.

Deleting an iPhone wallpaper

This is Apple’s official method.

2. From Photos (iOS 15 and earlier or custom photos)

If your wallpaper is a photo you selected:

Open the Photos app. Go to the image you used. Tap the trash icon to delete the photo. In iOS 15 and earlier, deleting the image from Photos removes it from wallpaper options.

Tips

Long-press on the Lock Screen. It’s key to revealing the delete action.

If you’re seeing duplicates or many versions of the same image, consider deleting the image in Photos or customizing via Focus modes to simplify your wallpaper list.

If something is acting glitchy, restart your iPhone or check for an iOS update. Occasional bugs may interfere.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I delete the default wallpaper? No. Default wallpapers that come with the iPhone cannot be deleted. Why don’t I see a delete option? You need to long-press the Lock Screen to trigger the delete option, or the wallpaper might be in use. So, set another, and then delete. Can I delete wallpapers as pairs (Home + Lock)? Yes, wallpapers are linked as Lock Screen–Home Screen pairs. When you delete a Lock Screen wallpaper, its paired Home Screen is removed automatically. What if there are many duplicates? Delete duplicates from the Photos app (if they’re custom photos), or swipe through and delete extras from the Lock Screen gallery to clean up.

Summary

Lock Screen > long-press > swipe up > trash icon > delete. Delete wallpaper from Photos if using an original image. Note that default wallpapers cannot be deleted.

Conclusion

The Lock Screen gallery is your go-to place for removing unwanted wallpapers. Keeping your wallpaper list clean not only makes it easier to switch styles but also keeps your iPhone looking fresh and clutter-free. And remember, removing outdated or duplicate wallpapers helps keep your iPhone tidy and responsive.

