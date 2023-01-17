How to Enable and Disable Pop-Ups On Mac

Pop-Up windows: we all have strong opinions about them. Whether you love them or hate them, they’ve been a major part of the internet practically since its inception. Even if you want to totally eliminate pop-ups from your life, sometimes you need them. With that, I’m going to show you how to disable and enable pop-ups in two of the most popular browsers for Mac: Chrome and Safari.

Using this guide, users will be able to determine for themselves when they want to see pop-ups. While some may prefer to never see them, there may come a time when a website you visit simply needs a pop-up window to arrive. Fortunately, changing these settings in two of the most popular browsers is incredibly easy. Continue reading to learn more.

Enable or Disable Pop-Ups for a Specific Website in Safari on Your Mac

When it comes to Safari, users have the option of blocking pop-ups for individual websites or for all websites. For those that are unsure whether or not they want to block pop-ups for a website, users are further capable of receiving notifications for when a website wants to display them.

To enable or disable pop-ups for a specific website within Safari, simply follow these steps. This can be great for only allowing certain websites to show pop-ups, or it can also be great for those that need to disable them solely for specific websites.

From Safari on your Mac, go to the website you want to enable or disable pop-ups. Choose Safari > Settings, and go to Websites.

Select Pop-Up Windows on the left-hand side.

Within the pop-up menu, you will have three options: Allow : Pop-ups will appear on the website.

: Pop-ups will appear on the website. Block and Notify : Pop-ups will not appear, but if you visit the website and a pop-up does occur, you will receive a notification to view it.

: Pop-ups will not appear, but if you visit the website and a pop-up does occur, you will receive a notification to view it. Block: Pop-ups will not appear.

Enable or Disable Pop-Ups for All Websites in Safari

Maybe you just want to disable pop-ups altogether in Safari. While you will follow similar steps as the previous instructions, they are a bit different. Be sure to note the differences.

Time needed: 2 minutes. Enable or disable pop-ups for websites in Safari. Go to the Safari App on your Mac. Choose Safari > Settings and then select Websites. From the left, choose Pop-Up Windows. At this step, you may see a list of websites in the section labelled Configured Websites. Should you want to change the settings for these sites (for example, if they’re set to allow, and you want to change them to block), select each website, and then select Remove. If you do not see this as an option, you have either cleared the list, or you have not added any websites to block pop-ups. You can see an example of a website in this section in the above how-to. Select the “When visiting other websites” pop-up menu and choose one of the following: Allow, Block and Notify and Block. These will provide the same options as in the above how-to, just on a universal scale.



It’s important to remember that blocking pop-ups from all websites may prevent you from accessing the content you want to see. Personally, going with “Block and Notify” is typically the best option, as it will give you the best of both worlds. Not only will you not receive pop-ups, but you will also be notified in case you missed one you actually did want to see.

Manage Your Pop-Up Settings Using Google Chrome

Of course, not everyone uses Safari. Many prefer using Google Chrome. Fortunately, this web browser also supports blocking pop-ups.

To manage your pop-up settings with Google Chrome, follow these steps.

Navigate to Google Chrome on your Mac. At the top-right, click the three vertical dots and select Settings.

Click Privacy and security > Site Settings.

Click Pop-ups and redirects.

You will have to allow Sites to send pop-ups and use redirects, or not allow them. Choose which one suits your needs.



This will block both pop-ups and website-redirects. While there are is no way to separate these two within Google Chrome, we’re not really worried about redirects right now anyway.

Blocking Pop-Ups for Certain Websites in Google Chrome

Furthermore, the screen where you enable and disable pop-ups is also where you can add specific websites. Just below the Default behavior setting, you will see Customized behaviors. This is where you can add websites individually to allow or not allow pop-ups.

To add a site to either the allowed or not allowed to send pop-ups list, follow these quick steps:

Navigate to Google Chrome on your Mac. At the top-right, click the three vertical dots and select Settings. Click Privacy and security > Site Settings. Click Pop-ups and redirects. Choose either allowed or not allowed to send pop-ups. Click Add.

Type in the name of the website.

It is also important to note that unlike Safari, Google Chrome will always notify you of pop-ups, giving you the option of viewing them should you need to. If you have pop-ups disabled, you will receive a notification in the address bar. To view the pop-up, simply click the notification in the address bar and click the link for the pop-up.

If you have disabled pop-ups in Google Chrome and Safari and are still seeing them after the fact, there may be an issue with your device. If you block pop-ups and are still receiving them, your device may be infected with malware or some other unwanted software. Be sure to do a scan for malicious threats on your device.

Conclusion: Enabling and Disabling Pop-Ups on Your Mac

Pop-ups can be annoying, or they can sometimes be super useful. Whatever your preference, both Google Chrome and Safari offer different preferences and solutions. As mentioned, it is still recommended that you receive notifications for pop-ups to ensure that you don’t miss anything you are intentionally looking for.

While pop-ups can often be incredibly frustrating, some can perform certain functions or provide information that is necessary to the user. Choosing the options that work best for you is relatively easy. Using this guide, users will be able to determine for themselves what pop-ups they do or do not want to see.