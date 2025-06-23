How To Download & Install Spotify on Mac Online & Offline in 2025

You can download and install Spotify on a Mac by downloading the desktop app from the official website. The Spotify desktop app not only gives you quick access to your playlists and podcasts but also includes enhanced features like improved audio quality for a richer listening experience. The premium version unlocks offline listening and additional benefits. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get Spotify on Mac.

Can You Download Spotify on a Mac?

Yes, you can download Spotify on a Mac. Spotify offers a dedicated desktop app for macOS, which you can install to enjoy music, podcasts, and playlists with full features and enjoy a better performance than the web player.

How To Download Spotify on Mac

If you’ve looked for Spotify in the Mac App Store, you’ve probably found third-party apps that integrate with Apple Music but don’t provide the official Spotify experience. Currently, you can only download the Spotify desktop app directly from Spotify’s website.

Time needed: 3 minutes Open a web browser, go to Spotify.com, and download the app. Once the download is complete, go to your Downloads folder and open the Spotify installer. Follow the on-screen prompts to install Spotify on your Mac. In the window that appears, drag the Spotify icon into the Applications folder. Now, go to Applications, then find and launch Spotify. Log in with your Spotify account or create a new one to start listening. You can also scan the QR code to pair with your mobile app version.

How Do I Download Spotify Offline on My Mac?

To download Spotify music for offline listening on your Mac, you’ll need a Spotify Premium subscription. Once you upgrade, you can download songs, albums, and playlists directly from the desktop app. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Spotify app on your Mac and log in to your Premium account. Find the playlist, album, or podcast you want to listen to offline. Toggle the Download switch (usually a button or slider) near the top of the playlist or album page. Spotify will start downloading the selected content to your Mac. Once downloaded, you can listen to your music or podcasts offline by enabling Offline Mode in Spotify’s settings or simply playing them without an internet connection.

Why Can’t I Get Spotify on My Mac?

The most common reason you can’t get Spotify on your Mac is that it’s not available on the Mac App Store. Therefore, you can download the desktop app only via the official Spotify website.

Other possible reasons include:

macOS Compatibility Issues : Spotify typically supports the most recent versions of macOS. Try updating your Mac via System Settings > General > Software Update .

: Spotify typically supports the most recent versions of macOS. Try updating your Mac via . Network or Firewall Restrictions : Security software or firewall settings may block the download. Try disabling them temporarily or adjusting your firewall preferences.

: Security software or firewall settings may block the download. Try disabling them temporarily or adjusting your firewall preferences. Corrupted Download or Install : If the installer won’t open or install properly, delete it and try downloading it again. Make sure you’re dragging the Spotify app into your Applications folder.

: If the installer won’t open or install properly, delete it and try downloading it again. Make sure you’re dragging the Spotify app into your folder. Storage Space Issues: If your Mac is low on disk space, the app might fail to install. Free up some space and try again.

