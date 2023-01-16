How to Download and Install Minecraft for Mac

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, and downloading it and installing it on a Mac is actually rather easy. While only the java version of the game is available, Mac users are still able to enjoy this popular world-building game.

Minecraft is available on Mac in thanks to the Java Edition of the game. While there are some differences that will be addressed, this will still contain the classic Minecraft play-style that players have grown to love. Continue reading to find out how you can get the Java version of Minecraft on your Mac.

What is Minecraft?

Since 2009, Minecraft has become one of the most popular and recognizable brands in the world of gaming. With over millions of players, folks simply can’t get enough of this popular world-building game.

For those that have never played, Minecraft is a sandbox-style-adventure video game that offers endless world-building possibilities. Within the game, users are able to create their own worlds and explore them. Additionally, the game also offers both single player and multiplayer experiences, providing endless opportunities for players. Thankfully, it is available for Mac, and downloading and installing it is rather easy.

What You Should Know

It’s important to note that Mac users get the Java Edition of Minecraft, whereas console and Windows players get the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. When it comes to the gameplay itself, the differences between the two versions is rather minimal. Java players are able to implement custom fonts and GLSL shaders, unlike Bedrock players. Additionally, Bedrock players are able to generate custom particles and fogs, whereas Java users cannot. Essentially, the changes are likely minimal for a majority of players.

While the overall gameplay is likely to see minimal differences, Microsoft does still recommend that users keep in mind how players might be playing when building worlds. For example, Microsoft suggests that players are likely to be playing the Java Edition with a mouse and keyboard, rather than a controller or even touchscreen controls. The company suggests to keep in mind how a player might interact with the world when designing an experience in the Java Edition.

How to Make a Microsoft Account

To download and install Minecraft, you will need a Microsoft account. This is free and easy to do. If you already have a Microsoft account, feel free to skip this section.

To create a Microsoft account from the Minecraft page, follow these steps.

Navigate to the official Minecraft webpage. At the top of the screen, select Log In. Click Sign up for free! Complete the steps as shown.

How to Download and Install Minecraft Java Edition for Mac

Now that you have a Microsoft account, you are now able to purchase, download and install Minecraft. At the time of this writing, Minecraft is currently offered in a bundle, with both the Java and Bedrock Editions arriving together in one package. Remember, Macs need the Java Edition, that’s the only one we have an interest in.

To download and install Minecraft, follow these steps:

Time needed: 2 minutes. Download and install Minecraft. From the official Minecraft webpage, select Get Minecraft. It will ask you how you want to play. Select computer. It will take you to the Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition screen. Note that most of the text will mention Windows over and over, but the website does note below the buy option that the Java Edition does work for Windows, Mac and Linux. It is also really important to note that the Deluxe Collection is unfortunately only available for Windows. If you are running Mac, do not purchase the Deluxe Collection.

Choose the Base Game, and click Buy. Note that the Java and Bedrock Editions come packaged together.

Enter your payment information and continue. Once you have made your purchase, download the game. You can also find the game here. Once the game has downloaded, open the installer if it did not do so automatically. Drag the game to your applications folder to install it.

Other Things to Note About How to Download Minecraft on Your Mac

Concerning the installation of the game, ensure that your hard drive has enough space for the game to receive updates. Minecraft does push out updates from time-to-time, so make sure you have the proper space to receive these updates.

It is also worth noting that a demo of the game is also available for users to try. Navigate to this page to find the Minecraft demo for Mac. Scroll down to find the Java Edition of Minecraft.

After that, you should be all set, ready to begin exploring Minecraft directly from your Mac. Following these steps, Mac users will be able to enjoy the world of Minecraft however they would like. Whether you have been playing since the game’s inception, or are just starting your adventure for the first time, getting access to Minecraft on your machine is rather easy, so long as you remember to download the Java Edition.