How to Fix Electric Shocks When Charging iPhone 16

Grabbing your iPhone 16 while it’s charging, only to feel a sudden sting in your hand? Many people experience minor electric shocks when touching their phones while they’re charging. This article will help you understand why this happens—whether it’s due to a faulty charger or grounding issues. More importantly, I’ll share practical solutions to prevent these shocks.

What to Do if You Are Getting Electric Shocks When Charging iPhone 16

1. Use Apple’s Original Adapter

Third-party chargers often lack proper insulation or grounding, which can lead to minor shocks when you touch your device. With Apple’s official adapter, you get built-in safety mechanisms that regulate voltage and prevent leakage currents. This reduces the risk of unexpected tingling sensations or static shocks while charging.

2. Change the Socket

Faulty or ungrounded outlets often cause minor electric shocks, especially if there’s a leakage current. By switching to a properly grounded socket, you ensure safer power delivery and reduce risks. Look for a socket with built-in surge protection or test a different outlet in your home to see if the issue persists. If the shocks stop after using another socket, the problem likely lies in the original outlet. Replacing it with a certified, high-quality one can keep you safe while charging your device.

3. Replace the Cable

If your charging cable has frayed or exposed wires, electricity can leak through and give you a shock. This often happens with old or low-quality cables that lack proper insulation. To stay safe, replace the cable with a certified one, either from the manufacturer or an MFi-certified option for Apple devices. Make it a habit to check your cables regularly for any signs of wear.