How to Fix an Error Occurred Installing iOS 17?

Getting a message that an error occurred while installing iOS 17 is frustrating, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world or the end of your iPhone. I recently had to help a friend install iOS 17 on their iPhone 12 mini, and I was shocked out how easy the solution to this problem was. Let’s take a look.

Why Can’t I Install iOS 17?

The most likely reason someone cannot install iOS 17 is due to a small issue, such as a lack of an internet connection or insufficient storage space. Ensure that there is a proper and stable Wi-Fi or 5G connection to download the update properly and that the iPhone has enough storage to complete the download and installation.

Also, remember that not all iPhones can install the iOS 17 update. The following devices are able to install iOS 17:

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12, mini, Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13, mini, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone SE (second-gen and later)

iPhone 14, Plus and Pro

iPhone 15 series

Before moving on, consult our guide on having issues installing iOS 16. It covers what to do about simple problems, including clearing space on your iPhone and helping with your internet connection. You may also want to take a look at our quick guide on upgrading to iOS 17.

Obviously the easiest way to install the update is through Settings > General > Software Update, but if that worked, you wouldn’t be here. If checking your connection and storage space didn’t help, take a look at the following solutions.

If you attempt to download the update and it failed for whatever reason, there’s a chance that the update is still on your iPhone and needs to be deleted before you can download the update again.

Time needed: 1 minute To remove the old update and download a fresh copy, follow these steps: Navigate to Settings on your iPhone and select General. Tap iPhone Storage. Scroll through the lists of apps and content to find the iOS 17 Update. Select the update and then tap Delete Update. Try and install the update again.

If you are still having issues from this point, Apple recommends that you use a Mac or PC to install the update. However, there is another option that you can try.

2. Reset Network Settings

NOTE This will delete all of your networks settings, including Wi-Fi passwords and VPN.

If you’re having issues downloading the update, you may need to reset your network settings. This will give your network settings a clean slate, potentially allowing for the installation of the iOS 17 update properly.

Navigate to Settings on your iPhone and select General.

Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Choose Reset Network Settings from the top of the list. Enter your passcode to confirm.

Choose Reset Network Settings again and confirm your decision.



iOS 17 is an significant update. There are many great features, with my favorite being new camera options that help crop and level photos. However, there are also important security fixes in iOS 17.3 as well. Remember that if you are trying to install the update over the air and receive an “error occurred installing iOS” response, you will likely need to delete the malfunctioning iOS 17 update and try again.