FaceTime Guide for Beginners: iPhone & iPad Tips, Calling Android, SharePlay

Want to use FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad but not sure where to start? Apple’s built-in video and audio calling service makes it easy to connect with friends and family. Not only can you place private video calls with other Apple users, but now you can even invite Android and Windows users through a shareable link. FaceTime also includes fun extras like SharePlay for watching movies together, screen sharing, and live reactions. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about getting started, making calls, and making the most of FaceTime.

Getting Started with FaceTime on iPhone & iPad

FaceTime comes pre-installed on all iPhones and iPads, so you don’t need to download anything. To get started, open the FaceTime app from your home screen. Make sure you’re signed in with your Apple ID by going to Settings > FaceTime. Here, you can enable your phone number and email addresses as ways people can reach you.

If you’ve never used FaceTime before, take a moment to turn on “FaceTime Live Captions” (in Accessibility settings). This provides real-time subtitles during calls, which can be useful in noisy environments or for accessibility needs.

How to Make a FaceTime Call Step by Step

Placing a FaceTime call is simple, but Apple gives you a few different ways to do it:

From the FaceTime app: Open FaceTime, tap the New Call button, and enter the contact’s name, phone number, or email. Then choose FaceTime Audio or FaceTime Video.

From the Phone app : Open your recent calls or contacts, and tap the FaceTime icon next to the person’s name.

: Open your recent calls or contacts, and tap the FaceTime icon next to the person’s name. From Messages: While chatting in iMessage, tap the FaceTime icon at the top of the screen to instantly start a call.

Whether you pick audio or video, your device automatically connects over Wi-Fi or cellular data. Unlike regular phone calls, FaceTime offers higher-quality audio (known as HD Voice) and smoother video when your connection is strong.

How to FaceTime with Android Users or Through a Link

Apple recently expanded FaceTime so you can call friends on Android or Windows devices. Here’s how:

Open the FaceTime app. Tap Create Link. Choose how you’d like to share the link (Messages, Mail, or another app). When your contact opens the link in Chrome or Edge, they’ll join the call in their web browser.

They don’t need an Apple ID, just a name to enter before joining. You’ll receive a prompt to approve them before they enter the call. This makes FaceTime a more flexible option, especially for mixed-device families and workplaces.

Features to Use After Your FaceTime Call Begins

Once you’re on a call, FaceTime gives you several interactive features:

Mute/Unmute : Tap the microphone button to silence yourself.

: Tap the microphone button to silence yourself. Camera Switch : Toggle between front and rear cameras.

: Toggle between front and rear cameras. Portrait Mode : Blur your background for a more professional look.

: Blur your background for a more professional look. Reactions : Use hand gestures (like a thumbs-up) to trigger on-screen effects such as balloons, fireworks, or hearts.

: Use hand gestures (like a thumbs-up) to trigger on-screen effects such as balloons, fireworks, or hearts. Screen Sharing: Tap the screen share button to show your iPhone or iPad display during the call.

These tools make FaceTime more than just a call, it can feel like you’re in the same room.

Engage with Apple SharePlay

SharePlay is one of FaceTime’s most unique features. It lets you watch TV shows, movies, listen to music, or even play some games in sync with others on the call. For example, you can open Apple TV+, Disney+, or Spotify and the playback will stay aligned for everyone. You can also share workouts from Apple Fitness+ or browse together in apps that support SharePlay.

To start SharePlay:

Begin a FaceTime call. Open a supported app (like Apple TV or Apple Music). Tap SharePlay when prompted.

Everyone on the call will see the same content at the same time, creating a shared experience without needing to be in the same place.

Tips for Better FaceTime Calls

Use Wi-Fi when possible : While FaceTime works over cellular, a strong Wi-Fi connection ensures smoother video and audio.

: While FaceTime works over cellular, a strong Wi-Fi connection ensures smoother video and audio. Update your device : New FaceTime features, like reactions and SharePlay, require the latest iOS or iPadOS version.

: New FaceTime features, like reactions and SharePlay, require the latest iOS or iPadOS version. Use headphones : AirPods or other earbuds reduce echo and background noise.

: AirPods or other earbuds reduce echo and background noise. Adjust lighting : Sit facing a window or light source so your face is well-lit.

: Sit facing a window or light source so your face is well-lit. Check data settings: If you’re on limited data, go to Settings > Cellular > FaceTime and make sure cellular use is set appropriately.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I use FaceTime for the first time?

Open the FaceTime app, sign in with your Apple ID if prompted, and tap “New Call.” Enter your contact’s information and choose audio or video. What’s the difference between FaceTime and a regular video call?

FaceTime is built directly into Apple devices, offering higher-quality audio and video compared to many carrier video calls. It also includes features like SharePlay, reactions, and end-to-end encryption. Can I FaceTime without Wi-Fi?

Yes, FaceTime works over cellular data as long as your carrier supports it. Keep in mind it may use a significant amount of data during long video calls. Can I FaceTime Android users?

Yes, but only through a FaceTime link. They can join using Chrome or Edge on their device — no app required. How do I share my screen during FaceTime?

While on a call, tap the Share Screen button. Your contacts will see your iPhone or iPad display in real time.

Summary

Open the FaceTime app and sign in with your Apple ID. Place calls from FaceTime, Phone, or Messages. Share FaceTime links to call Android or Windows users. Use features like Portrait Mode, reactions, and screen sharing. Try SharePlay for synced movies, music, and more.

Conclusion

FaceTime has grown from a simple video calling app into a versatile communication tool. Whether you’re catching up with friends, collaborating on work, or enjoying a movie night with SharePlay, it offers a smooth, secure, and fun way to stay connected. With features that extend to Android and Windows users, FaceTime is no longer limited to Apple-only households, making it more useful than ever. By following this guide, you’ll be ready to take full advantage of everything FaceTime can do.