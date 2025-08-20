How to Fax from iPhone: Free & Easy Ways

Need to send a fax but don’t have a fax machine? You can fax directly from your iPhone in just a few steps. Whether you’re using the Notes app, a third-party service, or even email-to-fax, there are multiple ways to send documents without needing bulky hardware. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to fax from iPhone for free or with apps, plus give you tips to make the process smooth and secure.

How to Fax from iPhone

Unlike scanning or emailing, faxing isn’t built directly into iOS as a one-tap feature. However, Apple devices make it easy by combining built-in tools like Notes with online fax services. Here’s how:

Step 1: Scan Your Document with Notes

The easiest way to start is with Apple’s built-in Notes app.

Open Notes on your iPhone. Tap the camera icon > Scan Documents. Align your page and let the camera capture it. Adjust edges if needed. Save the scan to your note.

This gives you a clean digital copy of your paper document, ready for faxing.

Step 2: Choose a Faxing Method

You have a few different ways to send your scanned file as a fax:

Option A: Fax Using a Third-Party App

Apps like iFax, eFax, Fax.Plus, or MyFax let you fax directly from your iPhone.

Download a fax app from the App Store. Create an account (some allow limited free faxes, others need a subscription). Upload your scanned file or choose a document from Files or Photos. Enter the recipient’s fax number and hit Send.

These apps handle the actual conversion into a fax signal and deliver it to traditional fax machines.

Option B: Fax from iPhone Without an App (via Email-to-Fax)

If you don’t want another app, many fax services accept files via email.

Sign up with an email-to-fax provider like RingCentral. Compose a new email in Mail or Gmail. Attach your scanned document. In the “To” field, enter the fax number followed by the service’s domain (for example, [email protected] ). Hit Send and your email will get delivered as a fax.

Image credit: RingCentral

Option C: Fax from Notes (with App Integration)

Some fax apps integrate directly into the Share Sheet. After scanning your document in Notes, tap Share > Fax with [App], choose the number, and send instantly.

Step 3: Confirm Delivery

Most services send you a confirmation email or push notification once the fax goes through. Always save this receipt if you’re sending sensitive or time-critical documents.

Tips for Faxing from iPhone

Try free first : Apps like Fax.Plus often offer a limited number of free pages so you don’t need to pay for one-time faxes.

: Apps like Fax.Plus often offer a limited number of free pages so you don’t need to pay for one-time faxes. Check file clarity : Make sure your scans are sharp, especially if you’re faxing contracts or legal papers.

: Make sure your scans are sharp, especially if you’re faxing contracts or legal papers. Use Wi-Fi or strong cellular : Weak connections may delay or fail your fax.

: Weak connections may delay or fail your fax. Know when to subscribe : If you fax often for work, a subscription service is usually cheaper and more reliable than pay-per-page options.

: If you fax often for work, a subscription service is usually cheaper and more reliable than pay-per-page options. Protect sensitive info: Only use reputable services with encryption when faxing confidential documents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I send a free fax from my iPhone?

Yes. Many apps like Fax.Plus or iFax let you send a small number of pages for free. For regular use, you’ll likely need a subscription. Can your iPhone be used as a fax machine?

Not directly. iPhones can’t send faxes through phone lines, but with apps or email-to-fax services, they act like a digital fax machine. How to fax from iPhone without an app?

You can use email-to-fax services. Just attach your document to an email and send it to the recipient’s fax number with the provider’s domain. Can I fax from my iPhone Notes app?

Yes, but not alone. Notes can scan documents, and then you can share them to a fax app for sending. Can I fax from Gmail on iPhone?

Yes, if you’ve signed up with an email-to-fax provider. Simply send the fax as an email attachment.

Conclusion

Faxing from an iPhone is easier than most people expect. While your iPhone doesn’t include a built-in fax feature, Apple’s Notes app combined with third-party services or email-to-fax makes it quick to send documents without a traditional machine. For one-time needs, free apps are enough. For frequent faxing, subscriptions provide better reliability and speed. Either way, your iPhone can serve as a modern fax solution in just a few taps.