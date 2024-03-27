Apple Watch Not Tracking Golf Workouts? 7 Easy Fixes

Is your Apple Watch not tracking Golf workouts like it used to? If yes, then you’re in the right place. Many Apple users all over the world are experiencing this issue after updating their watch version 10.0.1.

While the leading cause of the problem is still unknown, I can help you regain the Golf workout session in no time. In this blog, I have tried and tested seven fixes for the Apple Watch not tracking Golf workouts error which will definitely help you get back on track.

1. Add Golf to the Workout App

If your Apple Watch is not tracking Golf sessions, a simple remedy is to make sure the Golf activity is added to the Workout app. You can quickly ensure this by opening the Workout app.

Time needed: 2 minutes If the Golf option is not readily available, then you need to follow the steps below: Launch the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Scroll to the bottom of the menu. Tap the Add Workout option. Here, you’ll see a list of all supported workouts on your Apple Watch. Locate Golf and tap the same.

By doing so, you’re allowing your Apple Watch to keep track of your golf workouts automatically. This will provide you with accurate data and help you monitor your sessions without any hassle.

2. Restart Your iPhone and Apple Watch

In case, your Apple Watch is still not tracking your golf workouts accurately, the next step is to restart both your iPhone and Apple Watch. This simple troubleshooting step can often resolve minor software glitches that may be causing the issue. Here’s how to restart your devices:

Restart iPhone

To restart the iPhone with Face ID, press and hold the side and volume up or down buttons together.



To restart an iPhone with Touch ID, press and hold the Home button and side button simultaneously.



Keep pressing buttons until the shutdown slider appears. Move the slider to the right.



After your device shuts down, wait for a few moments. To restart your iPhone, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen. Now, your iPhone will start promptly.

Restart Apple Watch

Press and hold the Digital Crown and side button of your Apple Watch.



Tap the Power button icon on the screen. Now drag the Power Off slider to the right. Hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Note: Remember that you cannot restart your Apple Watch while charging.

Once your devices restart, the Apple Watch not tracking Golf workouts error should not trouble you anymore.

3. Recalibrate Your Apple Watch

Oftentimes, the Apple Watch fails to calibrate the workout data properly. As a result, you may have to recalibrate your device manually. This action will ensure that the sensors and algorithms required to calibrate your movements are working correctly.

Here’s how you can recalibrate your Apple Watch:

Wear your Apple Watch and ensure it fits properly on your wrist. Launch the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Access the Privacy & Security menu. Scroll down and select the Motion & Fitness option. If enabled, toggle off Fitness Tracking temporarily. Wait for a while and enable Fitness Tracking again.





Now close all apps from your Apple Watch and try using the Golf Workout session again. You should now not experience any loss of data.

4. Enable Location Tracking Settings

If your Apple Watch is not tracking Golf workouts, make sure the relevant location-tracking services are enabled on your iPhone. Apple Watch requires complete access to GPS data to calculate distances and provide you with accurate information.

Here’s how to enable location tracking settings:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and choose the Privacy & Security menu. If disabled, toggle on Location Services.



Now, scroll down and select Apple Watch Workout. Set the location access to While Using the App and enable Precise Location.



Head back to the previous menu and scroll to the bottom. Select System Services to proceed. Finally, toggle on Motion Calibration & Distance.





Once you’ve made the changes discussed above, restart your iPhone and Apple Watch as previously mentioned. Now, your Apple Watch has access to precise location data, resulting in accurate tracking of your golf workouts.

5. Reset Apple Watch Data Sync

Like any other device, your Apple Watch is also prone to bugs and errors. If your Apple Watch is still not tracking Golf workouts, you should consider resetting the data sync between your iPhone and Apple Watch.

This process will get rid of such glitches affecting your Apple Watch’s performance at once. Let me show you how:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select General. Choose the Reset option. Finally, tap Reset Sync Data.





Now follow the on-screen commands as prompted, and soon enough, the connection between your iPhone and Apple Watch will refresh. It will undoubtedly resolve any underlying syncing issues between your devices.

6. Unpair and Re-pair Your Devices

If all else fails, as a last resort, you can opt to unpair your Apple Watch and iPhone and set it up from scratch. If you comply, there is a high chance that the Apple Watch not tracking Golf workout issue will be gone forever.

But before you begin, do not forget to back up your data in iCloud. This step is very crucial so you don’t lose anything in the process.

Here’s how you can proceed:

Navigate to the Watch app on your iPhone. Head to the My Watch tab. Tap the All Watches option from the top-right corner. Hit the info icon next to your Apple Watch.



Scroll down and tap Unpair Apple Watch. Confirm your action when prompted.



Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the unpairing process. Once the Apple Watch is unpaired, pair it with your iPhone like you normally do.

This process can help establish a fresh connection between your iPhone and Apple Watch, potentially resolving any underlying issues causing the Apple Watch not tracking Golf workouts error.

Sadly, that’s all we can do on our own. If you’re still not able to obtain accurate Golf workout data from your Apple Watch, take your concerns to Apple Support. Make sure you mention all the solutions you’ve tried so far. This will improve the chances for the team to yield positive results.

Get back on Track With Your Golf Workouts!

While this issue can be pretty frustrating, Having your Apple Watch accurately track your golf workouts is also essential for monitoring your progress and improving your game. But don’t worry; with the solutions we’ve discussed above, you should be able to fix any tracking issues you may be experiencing.