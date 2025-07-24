Fix: Can’t Access iPhone Photos on PC

Can’t see your iPhone photos on your PC? Whether it’s your iPhone not showing up in File Explorer, or your photos not transferring over, the fix is often easier than you think. In this guide, we will cover the most effective ways to access iPhone photos on a Windows computer.

How to Fix iPhone Photos Not Showing on PC

Step 1: Unlock iPhone and Trust the Computer

When you connect your iPhone, make sure the screen is unlocked. Then, tap “Trust This Computer” if prompted. This allows Windows to read the device.

Step 2: Use a Proper USB Cable

Avoid cheap third-party cables. Always use a certified Lightning to USB or USB-C cable. Faulty or power-only cables won’t transfer photos.

Step 3: Check File Explorer

Once connected, open File Explorer > This PC > look for your iPhone. If you don’t see it:

Unplug and reconnect the iPhone Restart your PC and iPhone Try a different USB port

Still not showing? Move to the next step.

Step 4: Make Sure Photo Access Is Enabled

On your iPhone:

Go to Settings > Photos Scroll down and set Transfer to Mac or PC to Keep Originals

This ensures your iPhone doesn’t convert images during transfer, which can cause connection issues.

Step 5: Install (or Reinstall) Apple Mobile Device USB Driver

If your iPhone isn’t appearing, the Apple Mobile Device USB Driver might be missing or corrupted.

To check:

Press Windows + X and open Device Manager Look under Portable Devices or Universal Serial Bus Controllers Right-click your iPhone (if shown) > Update Driver

If not listed:

Uninstall iTunes (Microsoft Store version) Download the iTunes installer from Apple.com Install it and restart your PC

This reinstalls the driver manually.

Step 6: Use the Windows Photos App

Windows 10 and 11 include the Photos app. Open it > click Import > From a connected device. This often works even when File Explorer doesn’t.

Step 7: Try iCloud Photos on the Web

If you use iCloud Photos, your pictures may not be on your device at all.

Go to iCloud.com/photos and log in Select photos and download them manually

Or install iCloud for Windows and sync photos directly to your computer.

Step 8: Use a Media Manager Like Adobe Bridge

If File Explorer still won’t show your iPhone, try a dedicated media manager.

Adobe Bridge is a powerful media organization tool that can automatically launch a photo downloader when your iPhone connects. It’s fast, supports drag-and-drop transfers, and works even if your iPhone isn’t appearing in File Explorer. Just install the app, connect your phone, and set it to auto-launch the downloader.

Tips to Prevent iPhone-PC Photo Issues

Always unlock your iPhone before connecting

Avoid “charge-only” USB cables

Use Keep Originals in iPhone photo settings

in iPhone photo settings Keep iTunes and Windows updated

Regularly check the Apple Mobile Device USB Driver

Don’t unplug the iPhone while photos are transferring

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can’t I see my iPhone photos on my PC? It could be a locked iPhone, a bad cable, or a missing driver. Start by unlocking your iPhone, using a trusted cable, and checking for the Apple USB driver in Device Manager. How do I get Windows to recognize my iPhone? Install iTunes from Apple’s official site to get the right driver. Make sure to “Trust” the computer on your iPhone and use a working USB port. Why does File Explorer show my iPhone but no photos? Go to Settings > Photos on your iPhone and switch Transfer to Mac or PC to Keep Originals. Also, make sure iCloud isn’t offloading your media. Can I access iPhone photos wirelessly on PC? Yes, through iCloud.com or iCloud for Windows, you can view and download your synced photos.

Summary

Unlock your iPhone and tap Trust Use a certified USB cable Check Device Manager for missing drivers Set Photos > Transfer to PC to Keep Originals Try importing with the Photos app or iCloud Use Adobe Bridge as an alternative if needed

Conclusion

Whether it’s a driver glitch, a setting, or a tool like Adobe Bridge, you have options. Now that you’re back in control, go ahead and back up those memories or organize them however you like. And if you need more help with iPhone-to-PC syncing, stay tuned to The Mac Observer for more guides.