How to Fix Can’t Transfer Photos From iPhone to PC

If your iPhone won’t connect or the transfer fails, the issue could stem from a setting, cable, driver, or format. You can usually fix photo transfer issues between iPhone and PC by adjusting your trust settings, using iCloud.com, checking your USB cable, or installing Apple Mobile Device Support. Below, we’ll guide you through every solution to get your pictures where they belong, on your Windows PC.

How to Fix Photo Transfer from iPhone to PC

1. Unlock iPhone and Trust the Computer

When you connect your iPhone to your PC, you must unlock your phone and tap “Trust This Computer” when prompted. If you miss this, Windows won’t access your photos.

Disconnect your iPhone, unlock it, then reconnect. If the trust prompt doesn’t appear, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Location & Privacy, then reconnect your device.

2. Use a Certified Lightning Cable and USB Port

Low-quality or damaged cables are a common culprit. Make sure you:

Use an Apple-certified Lightning to USB cable. Avoid USB hubs. Plug your iPhone directly into a USB 3.0 port on the PC. Try a different port or cable if you’re unsure.

3. Use the Windows Photos App or File Explorer

Once connected:

Open Photos app on your PC > click Import > From a connected device. Or, use File Explorer to navigate to This PC > Apple iPhone > Internal Storage > DCIM .

Still not seeing your photos? Check Step 4.

4. Switch to “Keep Originals” in Settings

By default, iPhone tries to convert HEIC photos to JPEG when transferring, which can fail.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Photos. Under Transfer to Mac or PC, select Keep Originals.

This allows the PC to read files in their native format and prevents “device unreachable” errors.

5. Install Apple Mobile Device Support

Your PC needs Apple drivers to communicate with iOS.

Download and install iTunes for Windows from Apple’s official site (not the Microsoft Store). This will install Apple Mobile Device Support. Reboot your PC after installation.

6. Use iCloud Photos via iCloud.com or Windows App

If you use iCloud Photos:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > Photos and make sure iCloud Photos is ON. On your PC, go to iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID. From the Photos section, download your images directly.

Or install the iCloud for Windows app to sync your iPhone photos automatically.

Tips to Prevent Photo Transfer Issues

Update Everything : Always run the latest iOS and Windows versions.

: Always run the latest iOS and Windows versions. Avoid Locked Phones : Unlock your iPhone before connecting.

: Unlock your iPhone before connecting. Switch Cables and Ports : Bad USB ports or cables can silently fail.

: Bad USB ports or cables can silently fail. Optimize Storage Settings : If photos are stored in iCloud only, they won’t transfer via USB unless downloaded first.

: If photos are stored in iCloud only, they won’t transfer via USB unless downloaded first. Don’t Use Sleep Mode: Don’t let your PC or iPhone sleep during transfer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why won’t my pictures import to my computer from my iPhone? This usually happens due to a locked iPhone, a missing driver, a faulty USB cable, or iCloud Photos being enabled without full-resolution files downloaded. How do I enable photo transfer from iPhone to computer? Unlock your iPhone, trust the PC when prompted, use a good cable, and make sure you’re using the Photos app or File Explorer on Windows. Why are my iPhone photos not downloading to my PC? If you’re using iCloud Photos, make sure your photos are actually stored on your iPhone. Use iCloud.com or download full-resolution files first.

Conclusion

If your iPhone photos won’t transfer to your PC, don’t panic. Most issues can be solved with a quick setting change, a better cable, or a switch to iCloud. By following the steps above, you should be able to move your memories safely from your phone to your computer.