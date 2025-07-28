Trying to download Google Chrome on your iPad and seeing a compatibility error? This usually happens because Chrome no longer supports iPads running iPadOS versions older than 15. But don’t worry, whether you’re using an older iPad or just need to tweak a setting, this guide will walk you through exactly how to fix it or find an alternative.

How to Fix “Google Chrome Is Not Compatible With This iPad”

Step 1: Check Your iPadOS Version

Google Chrome only works on iPads running iPadOS 15 or later. If your iPad is running an earlier version, the App Store won’t let you install or update Chrome.

To check your version, go to Settings > General > About, then look for “Software Version.” If it’s lower than 15, continue to the next step.

Step 2: Try Updating Your iPad

If your iPad supports iPadOS 15 or newer, updating the software may solve the issue.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, follow the prompts to install it. Once your device is running iPadOS 15 or higher, try downloading Chrome again from the App Store.

Step 3: Your iPad Is Too Old? Use Opera One Instead

If your iPad can’t be updated to iPadOS 15 (like older models such as iPad Air 2 or the original iPad mini), Chrome won’t work — but all is not lost.

We recommend Opera One as a modern, secure alternative browser that still works on many older iPads. It supports many of the same features as Chrome, including tab syncing, private browsing, and ad-blocking.

Step 4: Clear App Store Cache and Try Again

Sometimes the App Store throws a compatibility error even on supported devices. To refresh it, try force-quitting the App Store and reopening it. If the issue persists, restart your iPad or sign out and back into your Apple ID.

Step 5: Delete and Reinstall Chrome

If Chrome previously worked but suddenly stopped, delete the app from your iPad and reinstall it from the App Store. This can fix corrupted app data or incomplete installations.

Tips for Fixing Chrome Compatibility on iPad

Double-check your iPad model : Older models like the iPad mini 2 don’t support iPadOS 15 and up.

: Older models like the iPad mini 2 don’t support iPadOS 15 and up. Keep iPadOS updated : Future versions of Chrome may drop support for newer iPadOS versions too, stay current.

: Future versions of Chrome may drop support for newer iPadOS versions too, stay current. Use Opera One for outdated iPads : It’s lightweight and optimized for a broader range of devices.

: It’s lightweight and optimized for a broader range of devices. Check internet connection : Slow or unstable Wi-Fi can interrupt App Store downloads.

: Slow or unstable Wi-Fi can interrupt App Store downloads. Try restarting: Many compatibility issues go away after a quick restart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does my iPad say Google Chrome is not compatible? Because your iPad is running a version of iPadOS that Google Chrome no longer supports. Chrome now requires iPadOS 15 or newer. Can I install an older version of Chrome on my iPad? Apple does not allow you to download older versions unless you’ve previously installed that version using your Apple ID, and even then, it’s not guaranteed. Is there a way to bypass Chrome’s compatibility requirement? No official way. Your best option is updating your iPad or switching to a supported browser like Opera One. What’s the best Chrome alternative for an old iPad? Opera One is our top pick. It’s fast, secure, and still compatible with many iPadOS versions that Chrome no longer supports.



Summary

Chrome now requires iPadOS 15 or later. Check your current version in Settings. Update your iPad if it supports iPadOS 15+. Use Opera One if your iPad is too old to update. Reinstall or refresh the App Store if Chrome still won’t download.

Conclusion

The fix is usually simple: update your iPad, or switch to a solid alternative like Opera One. If your device is too old to update, Opera One can keep you browsing securely without the hassle. Always keep your apps and iPadOS updated to avoid future compatibility problems. And remember, just because Chrome is out of reach doesn’t mean you’re stuck. There are great options out there that work just as well.