How to Fix iPhone Photos Not Showing Up on PC or Mac

Yes, you can fix the issue of iPhone photos not showing up on your computer, whether it’s a Windows 10/11 PC or a Mac. We’ll show you every working solution, including iCloud tweaks, Apple driver fixes, USB settings, and third-party tools you can try to speed up the process. Let’s get into it!

Why iPhone Photos Don’t Show Up on PC or Mac

Before diving into fixes, here are the most common reasons your iPhone photos may not appear:

File corruption or incomplete transfer

iCloud Photos is enabled with “Optimize iPhone Storage” turned on. Originals are stored in iCloud

Unsupported file formats (like HEIC) that Windows can't preview

Trust permission not granted when connecting iPhone via USB

Damaged or poor-quality USB cables

Apple Mobile Device USB driver not updated (on Windows)

(on Windows) macOS Finder or Photos sync conflicts

Limited storage space or read/write permission issues

How to Fix iPhone Photos Not Showing Up on Windows 10/11

If you’re on a PC and can’t see your iPhone’s photos in File Explorer, try the following steps:

Step 1: Unlock iPhone and Tap “Trust”

When connecting via USB, always unlock your iPhone. Tap “Trust This Computer” if prompted. This is required to allow data transfer.

Step 2: Check the DCIM Folder in File Explorer

Open File Explorer > Click “Apple iPhone” under Devices and Drives. Navigate to Internal Storage > DCIM. If the folder appears empty, continue below.

Step 3: Turn Off iCloud Photo Optimization

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Photos. Disable “iCloud Photos,” or make sure “Download and Keep Originals” is selected. Files stored only in iCloud won’t show up in File Explorer.

Right-click the Start button > Device Manager. Expand Portable Devices, right-click on Apple iPhone > Update driver. Or, reinstall iTunes to refresh the Apple Mobile Device support package.

Step 5: Use “Keep Originals” in Transfer Settings

Go to Settings > Photos > Transfer to Mac or PC. Select “Keep Originals” instead of “Automatic” to ensure compatibility.

How to Fix iPhone Photos Not Showing Up on Mac

Step 1: Use Photos or Image Capture

Open the Photos app > Look for the iPhone in the sidebar. Alternatively, use the Image Capture app to see all media directly.

Step 2: Check iCloud Settings

If iCloud Photos is on with optimized storage, the full-resolution photos are stored in the cloud. In Settings > Photos, choose “Download and Keep Originals” to ensure local access.

Step 3: Use Finder on macOS Catalina or Later

Open Finder > Select your iPhone from the sidebar. Under the Photos tab, ensure syncing is enabled, or click “Import All” in the toolbar.

Step 4: Try AirDrop or iCloud.com

For quick transfers, use AirDrop or log into iCloud.com on your Mac to manually download photos.

Use Xilisoft iPhone Photo Transfer (3rd Party Method)

If built-in tools don’t work, Xilisoft iPhone Photo Transfer is an excellent alternative. It supports both macOS and Windows, and allows you to transfer, manage, and back up photos without iTunes or iCloud.

Xilisoft works even when your iPhone doesn’t show up in File Explorer or Photos. It detects your iPhone immediately and displays your photo albums in a clean, drag-and-drop interface. HEIC to JPG conversion is automatic, and large files like Live Photos or 4K videos are no problem.

You can transfer selected photos to a folder, or export entire albums with a few clicks. The software also works across multiple devices and can sync with cloud storage.

How to Use It

Download and install Xilisoft iPhone Photo Transfer for Windows or Mac. Connect your iPhone using a USB cable and tap “Trust.” Launch the app. Your iPhone photos will appear immediately. Select photos and click “Export to Computer” to begin the transfer.

No need for iTunes, Finder, or iCloud. This tool is especially helpful when nothing else seems to work.

Tips to Prevent the Issue

Unlock your iPhone before connecting to avoid blocked data access.

Disable Optimize Storage in iCloud settings to keep photos locally.

Use a certified USB-A or USB-C cable and avoid USB hubs when possible.

Make sure your macOS or iTunes version is fully updated.

. Restart both your iPhone and computer before troubleshooting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why won’t my Mac or PC show iPhone photos? Usually because the iPhone is locked, iCloud is hiding them, or the computer lacks access permissions. What app works best for large or corrupted photo transfers? Xilisoft iPhone Photo Transfer is great for managing bulk photos and handling HEIC files or errors. Can I open the DCIM folder if it looks empty? Yes, but only if photos are stored locally. If iCloud is active with “Optimize Storage,” nothing will appear. Is Xilisoft safe to use on Mac and Windows? Yes, it’s a well-established tool that respects your privacy and works across platforms.





Summary

iPhone photos may not show due to iCloud, file format, or permission issues. For Windows, updating USB drivers and changing transfer settings helps. For Mac, try Image Capture or Finder imports. Use Xilisoft iPhone Photo Transfer when all else fails, it works across devices and formats.

Conclusion

Whether it’s adjusting your iCloud settings, switching a USB cable, or using a trusted tool like Xilisoft, you have multiple ways to get back in control. Follow the steps above, and your entire photo library will be accessible in no time.