Fixed: Flashlight Not Working On iPhone

Want to learn what steps to take as the flashlight on your iPhone is not working? I’ll outline a few troubleshooting steps in a moment.

The flashlight on your iPhone may stop working if the phone’s temperature is too high, if it’s in low power mode or is low on battery percentage. Sometimes, a software bug may be the guilty party. Other times, the iPhone’s protective case or phone lens accessory may block the LED light from the flashlight.

None of these issues are difficult to fix. In fact, you can run through the troubleshooting steps for all of them in less than five minutes. So, let’s get down to work.

How Can I Fix My iPhone’s Flashlight?

Before moving on to the more advanced solutions, try these simple troubleshooting steps:

Remove the protective case, phone lens accessory, or other accessory that may be blocking the light from the LED flash.

Restart your iPhone. Minor software glitches may cause your iPhone’s flashlight to refuse to turn on. Meanwhile, a simple restart is surprisingly potent at resolving these minor software issues. Press and hold either the volume up button or volume down button with the side button until the power off slider appears. Slide it all the way to the end. Wait for it to turn off and hold the side button to turn it back on. Alternatively, use Siri to restart the iPhone.

Update your iPhone’s iOS version. This will resolve the more major bugs that could cause the flashlight issues. iOS version updates always include some performance enhancements, security updates, and bug fixes. So, download the latest iOS version for your iPhone in Settings > General > Software Update and select Download and Install.

Check that your iPhone is not too hot. Using an iPhone outside its normal operating temperature range will cause some features to malfunction and the flashlight feature may be affected. So, remove any protective cases and feel your iPhone’s temperature. If it’s too hot, turn it off and let it cool down. Then, turn it back on and try to use the flashlight.

1. Charge Your iPhone and Turn off Low Power Mode

If your iPhone is low on battery power, power-hungry features like the flashlight may be temporarily disabled. Conversely, using Low Power Mode may prevent the iPhone from routing enough juice to power the flashlight.

Logically, the fix for this would be to plug your iPhone in and let it gain substantial energy. When it has charged sufficiently, the flashlight should work again.

If you have Low Power Mode on, turn it off.

Time needed: 2 minutes Here’s how to turn off Low Power Mode. Go to Settings and select Battery. Toggle off Low Power Mode if the switch is on. Alternatively, swipe up from the bottom () of the screen to open control center. Search for and toggle off the Low Power Mode icon. Now, tap the flashlight icon to turn it on. You may also restart your iPhone after turning Low Power Mode off and before testing the flashlight.

The flashlight should start working now. If it doesn’t, proceed to the next steps.

2. Close the Camera App

Another thing to do is check if the Camera app is open and close it. The flashlight may not work if the Camera app is open as both of them use the flash and there may be a conflict between both about which feature is currently using the flash. To check if the Camera is open and close it:

1. Double-click the home button for iPhones with an home button or swipe up from the bottom of the screen on iPhones without a home button.

2. This will open the app switcher and you’ll find a list of recently used apps that are still running in the background.

3. Swipe up on Camera to completely kill the app.

Now, turn on the flashlight and see if it works. If not, move on to this fix that has worked for me for years.

3. Use the Flash in the Camera App

This fix may not be what you expect to see, yet it works. In all likelihood it has something to do with a glitch in iOS. You only need to use the flash.

1. Launch the Camera app.

2. Click the flash icon, choose On and take a picture.

3. Close Camera in the app switcher and turn flashlight on in control center.

The flashlight should come right up with this simple trick. If not, try turning flash on and off again in Camera.

4. Ask Siri to Turn Flashlight On

Another option to try is to turn flashlight on by prompting Siri. This is to further reduce the chances that a software bug is preventing flashlight from working. Apparently, this hack works even if the flashlight button is grayed out in Control Center.

To set up Siri and use it to turn on flashlight, follow these steps:

1. Open Settings and select Siri & Search.

2. Toggle on the Listen for “Hey Siri” and Allow Siri When Locked switches and follow the prompts in the pop-up to train Siri to recognize your voice.

3. Once you’re all set with using Siri voice commands, say “Hey Siri, turn on the flashlight”.

Siri will tell you when it is on and the flashlight should come on immediately.

If this doesn’t solve the problem, then move on to resetting the iPhone to factory settings.

6. Reset Your iPhone’s settings

This is not as dramatic as it sounds. Your files and most data will remain intact. However, your settings and preferences will not. Resetting your iPhone takes all its settings back to the default settings. So you may lose things like your wallpaper and ringtone.

Taking this step may help loosen up any setting or preference that may interfere with the flashlight’s operation. To do it:

1. Go to Settings and select General.

2. Scroll down to and select Transfer or Reset iPhone.

3. Tap Reset.

4. Choose Reset All Settings.

And now, it’s time for the hard truth – and the step you may have been putting off.

If none of the fixes I’ve outlined has solved your iPhone’s flashlight malfunction, then you’re looking at a hardware issue.

Finding a resolution in this case will involve contacting Apple Support and scheduling a service and repair session. If the proximity is not favorable, find an authorized repairer around you and schedule the repair there. A technician will examine your iPhone to determine the exact hardware problem and perform the repair.

Conclusion

These fixes are very simple and easy to perform, save for the one where you have to walk into a service center and wait for hours. So, try them out and let me know which one works for you down in the comments section.