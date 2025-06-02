How To Get Baseball 9 Mods on iOS

You can get Baseball 9 mods on iOS by sideloading IPA files from third-party sources. The big thing is to visit verified platforms like TweakHome, iOS Goods, BuildStore, or iTweak. Although you’ll find a sleuth of other sites on TikTok and Reddit, I feel that most of them are pretty shady. You can try downloading their files, of course. But since you’ll virtually get the same modifications on your player stats, gear, and appearances, I don’t think the risk is worth it.

Here are the sites that I can trust.

NOTE Using modded versions can violate the game’s terms of service and may lead to account bans.

Progressing in Baseball 9 is very time-consuming. Advancing through leagues requires playing full 42-game seasons, and upgrading players will often require you to buy significant in-game currency or watch back-to-back ads. Mods let you bypass these grinds with features like unlimited gems, unlocked premium players, and ad-free gameplay. Just focus on gameplay instead of resource management.

1. Sideloadly

Time needed: 15 minutes Sideloadly lets you install modded apps (IPA files) onto your iPhone using a Mac or Windows PC. It works by signing the app with your Apple ID, bypassing the App Store entirely. It’s one of the most stable free methods for sideloading, but you’ll need to re-sign the app every 7 days unless you have a paid Apple developer account. Download and install Sideloadly from sideloadly.io. Get the Baseball 9 MOD IPA from a trusted site like TweakHome. Connect your iPhone to your computer via USB. Launch Sideloadly and drag the IPA into the app. Enter your Apple ID and start the sideload process. Once installed, go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Tap your Apple ID under Enterprise App and tap Trust.

2. iOSGods App Store

iOSGods hosts pre-modified versions of apps, including Baseball 9. Unlike Sideloadly, you won’t need a computer because it works directly on your iPhone. However, it may require installing a configuration profile, so expect some instability. That said, it’s one of the easiest ways to try mods without cables.

Open Safari and go to app.iosgods.com.

Tap Get and follow the prompts to install the configuration profile. Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Trust the new developer profile to open the app.

Launch the modded app and start playing.

3. iTweak

iTweak is a web-based platform that offers modded apps, including Baseball 9, without needing a computer or subscription. It mimics an App Store interface but relies on signing tricks that can be hit-or-miss depending on Apple’s revokes. It’s convenient, but stability isn’t guaranteed.

Go to itweakinstall.com using Safari.

Search for Baseball 9 MOD in the app list. Tap Install and wait for the app to download. If prompted, allow the profile to be added to your device. Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Trust the developer to run the app.

4. BuildStore

BuildStore is a paid platform ($19.99/year) that lets you install tweaked and modded apps, including Baseball, without needing a PC. It uses its own app distribution method, so you don’t need to re-sign every seven days. Personally, I don’t really like spending money on these games. But if you play a lot on your iPhone and want a stable, plug-and-play solution, this is probably your best bet.

Visit builds.io on your iPhone.

Sign up and purchase a subscription. Follow the on-screen instructions to register your device. Install the BuildStore profile when prompted. Search for Baseball 9 within the store. Tap Install and wait for the modded version to appear on your home screen.

