How to Factory Reset macOS Sequoia on Mac: Step-by-Step Guide

Want to reset your Mac back to factory settings? Even though macOS includes advanced security and setup options, users can still erase and reinstall the system with ease. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to factory reset your Mac—step by step—so you can give it to someone else or start fresh without headaches.

How to Factory Reset a Mac

The following steps will guide you through wiping and reinstalling macOS. Whether you’re preparing to sell your Mac or want a clean start, this walkthrough covers everything—without any tech jargon.

Step 1: Back Up Your Data

Before you erase anything, create a full backup using Time Machine.

Time needed: 30 minutes Connect an external drive. Go to System Settings > General > Time Machine. Select your backup disk and choose “Back Up Now.”

This ensures you won’t lose important files when resetting the Mac.

Step 2: Sign Out of iCloud and Apple Services

You need to unlink your Apple ID to prevent issues for the next user.

Open System Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud. Scroll down and click Sign Out. Enter your Apple ID password to confirm.

This removes Activation Lock and disconnects your Mac from your account.

Step 3: Erase the Disk

Now you’re ready to wipe the internal drive.

Turn off your Mac. Press and hold Power until Loading startup options appears. Select Options, then click Continue. In macOS Recovery, go to Disk Utility. Choose your main internal disk (usually “Macintosh HD”). Click Erase, select APFS, and confirm.

This step fully erases your Mac’s storage and prepares it for a fresh install.

Step 4: Reinstall macOS

Once the disk is clean, reinstall the system.

Return to the macOS Recovery main menu.

Choose Reinstall macOS.

Follow the prompts to complete the installation.

This gives you a clean copy of macOS, ready for setup.

Step 5: Set Up the Mac for a New User or Sale

Once installation finishes, your Mac will restart.

If you’re keeping the Mac, complete the setup assistant. If you’re giving it away, press Command + Q and shut down.

This leaves the Mac at the welcome screen, ready for its next owner.

Tips for Factory Resetting a Mac

Reset NVRAM and SMC: If you experience boot issues, reset the system controllers using startup key combos.

If you experience boot issues, reset the system controllers using startup key combos. Use Find My to Remove the Device: Log into iCloud.com and remove the Mac from your device list.

Log into iCloud.com and remove the Mac from your device list. Check for External Devices: Unplug drives, dongles, or accessories before starting the reset.

Unplug drives, dongles, or accessories before starting the reset. Fully Charge the Battery: Resetting and reinstalling can take 30–60 minutes—ensure enough battery or keep it plugged in.

Resetting and reinstalling can take 30–60 minutes—ensure enough battery or keep it plugged in. Use Migration Assistant (Optional): If you’re moving to a new Mac, Migration Assistant can help restore files from your backup.

macOS Factory Reset: Frequently Asked Questions

How do I reset Mac back to factory settings without the password? You’ll need the Apple ID password to disable Activation Lock. Without it, you can’t fully reset the Mac. Can I factory reset MacBook to give to someone else? Yes, just follow the steps above and shut down at the setup screen to prep it for the new owner. What’s the best way to back up before a reset? Use Time Machine with an external drive, or iCloud for smaller file backups. How to force factory reset on a Mac that won’t boot? Start in macOS Recovery by pressing Power until startup options appear. Then erase and reinstall from there. How to erase and reinstall macOS without a USB? macOS Recovery handles this natively—no external installer needed.

Summary

Back up your Mac with Time Machine Sign out of iCloud to remove Activation Lock Erase the internal disk via Disk Utility Reinstall macOS Sequoia through Recovery Set up the device or shut it down for transfer

Conclusion

Factory resetting a Mac with macOS Sequoia is a simple process that doesn’t require technical knowledge. Whether you’re giving your Mac to someone else or just starting fresh, following the steps above will ensure your data is secure and your device is clean. Keep your backup handy in case you need to restore anything later, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a clean slate.