How to Get a Mac Studio M3 Ultra Without Selling a Kidney

If you think the iPad, iPhone, and iMac are expensive, then the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) will drive you up the wall. It’s Apple’s most powerful—and expensive—desktop. It comes with the latest Apple Silicon chipset, a 32‑core Neural Engine, and up to 32‑core CPU, 80‑core GPU, 512GB unified memory, and 819GB/s. That’s more computing horsepower than most consumers will ever need.

Impressive, right? Well, it comes with an equally jaw-dropping price tag. The base model starts at $3,999, but if you opt for the top-of-the-line memory, storage, and software options, you’ll have to shell out $14,000+. You could literally buy a car with that kind of money. While you won’t find crazy markdowns, there are legitimate ways to save money, whether through discounts, financing, or alternative purchasing options. Here’s what to do.

Take Advantage of Apple’s Official Discounts

Apple doesn’t do big sales, but if you know where to look, you can still shave a few hundred dollars off a Mac Studio (M3 Ultra). The best place to start is Apple’s Education Pricing program. While typically geared toward students and teachers, some institutions extend eligibility to parents buying on behalf of students. This discount won’t make the Mac Studio cheap, but it does trim the price by around $100 to $200—which can cover an accessory or AppleCare+.

Another option is Apple’s Certified Refurbished Store. These aren’t secondhand units—each device undergoes full testing, gets official replacement parts if needed, and comes with a new battery and outer shell. The price cut isn’t massive, but you can usually expect 10% to 15% off, which is a significant drop on a high-ticket item like the Mac Studio M3 Ultra.

NOTE The Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) just launched, so you won’t find refurbished units right away. Apple typically adds devices to its Certified Refurbished Store a few months after release, once returns and trade-ins start rolling in. But if you’re patient, this can be one of the best ways to get a Mac Studio at a discount.

Look for Retailers That Offer Better Deals

Third-party retailers sometimes offer better deals than Apple does. Just set your expectations because most stores will still match Apple’s MSRP. Your goal should be to get financing perks, extended return policies, or exclusive discounts rather than a steal price.

Costco is currently offering the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) at a lower price than Apple’s official store, which is rare for brand-new Apple products. However, you need a Costco membership to buy it. If you’re already a member, this is likely the best outright deal you’ll find. Plus, Costco’s return policy is more generous than Apple’s, giving you extra peace of mind.

Best Buy sells the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) at standard pricing, but its My Best Buy Plus & Total members can access exclusive financing options and extended return periods. If you’re planning to trade in an older Mac, Best Buy sometimes offers higher trade-in values than Apple. You’ll shave off a few hundred dollars off your final cost.

B&H Photo sells the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) at the same price as Apple, but it’s a smart choice if you live in a sales tax-exempt state or qualify for the Payboo card. Considering that the Mac Studio starts at over $4,000, skipping sales tax could save you $200 to $300 right away.

NOTE The Payboo card only refunds sales tax in eligible states. Check with your local B&H Photo for details on availability and how to apply.

You can shave a few hundred dollars off the Mac Studio M3 Ultra’s hefty price tag just by getting creative. But if it’s still out of reach, I suggest opting for another model. It’s worth reassessing whether you actually need that much computing power. Unless you’re deep into high-end video editing, 3D rendering, or AI development, Apple’s MacBook lineup has more affordable options—without the four-figure sticker shock.