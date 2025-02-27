How to Get Started with Adobe Photoshop on iPhone

Adobe has officially launched Photoshop for iPhone! You can finally use its advanced image editing and design tools to alter various assets on your smartphone. Whether you’re learning the basics or rushing content for your social media account, you’ll find this version very convenient. Here’s how to get started.

Everything You Need to Know About Adobe Photoshop on iPhone

1. Download and Install Photoshop for iPhone

Time needed: 1 minute The Photoshop mobile app is available for free on the Apple App Store. Follow these steps: Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the Search tab at the bottom and type Adobe Photoshop into the search bar. Tap Get and install the app. Open Photoshop by tapping on the app icon on the home screen. Sign in with your Adobe ID or create a new account.

NOTE The app offers free access to core tools, with an optional premium upgrade for advanced features.

2. Understand the Interface

Once you open the app, you’ll see a user-friendly interface designed for quick edits and smooth workflow. Here’s a breakdown of key tools:

Layers & Masks: Just like desktop Photoshop, you can layer images and use masks for precise edits. Tap Select Tool: Quickly select and modify elements within an image. Generative AI Tools: Use Adobe Firefly-powered Generative Fill to add or remove objects effortlessly. Spot Healing Brush: Remove blemishes, distractions, and unwanted objects in seconds. Integration with Adobe Apps: Sync with Adobe Express, Fresco, and Lightroom.

3. Upgrade for Advanced Features

The free version of Photoshop on iPhone offers basic editing tools, although you can upgrade to the Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan ($7.99 /month or $69.99 /year) for more advanced features.

This includes the full package:

Cross-device editing

AI-powered tools (Generate Similar and Reference Image)

Expanded selection (Magic Wand and Object Select)

20,000+ fonts with custom typography settings

A Brief History of Photoshop on Mobile

Adobe first brought Photoshop to smartphones in 2009 with the Photoshop.com app, offering only basic tools like cropping, rotation, and color adjustments. Later, apps like Photoshop Mix (2014), Photoshop Fix (2015), and Photoshop Express followed, but they lacked true Photoshop capabilities. When you try Photoshop Express, you quickly notice its limitations: it’s more about social media-friendly edits than real design work. Photoshop Mobile changes that. It brings Photoshop’s core features (layering, masking, and effects) into a touchscreen experience.

